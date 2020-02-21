Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 21, 2020, 06:35:09 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New immigration laws
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New immigration laws (Read 440 times)
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 298
Re: New immigration laws
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 06:16:30 PM »
I think you should read what RedSteel actually posted again.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 901
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: New immigration laws
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 06:20:02 PM »
Can be arsed now.
The fact is it is perfectly reasonable for someone to live quite comfortably on that wage.
It's expectations that are unreasonable.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 298
Re: New immigration laws
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 06:23:58 PM »
Comfortably? No. Not even with your cherry-picked costings.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 901
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: New immigration laws
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 06:30:31 PM »
Cherry picked? I got them a two bed semi, not a shitty flat.
Most of the costs were UK averages, mobile costs are current deals, TV from Amazon.
Greedy fuckers. I'd drop it to £7.50 an hour.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 067
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: New immigration laws
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 06:33:17 PM »
Terry is definitely winning here.
I think it is about time you called him a racist.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 298
Re: New immigration laws
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 06:33:59 PM »
Single items will add up, like furniture. You don't live comfortably in a 2-bed semi that's an empty box.
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...