New immigration laws « on: Yesterday at 05:18:13 PM »

The illegals will be shitting themselves



The illegals will be shitting themselves

Boris is playing a blinder Points based system and re-application for a new passport

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:20:05 PM » I wonder if our ex-pats (we are never immigrants) would pass the test for opening British bars on the costa del sol

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:27:12 PM » Luckily for us English is the international ligua franca

So we can carry on speaking slowly and loudly at the natives as if to a child

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:28:04 PM »

Give your head a shake A couple of hundred tacky schnapps bars compared to tens of thousands of undesirables

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM » Care Home on Dixons bank already closed because they cant get the staff

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:20:05 PM

I wonder if our ex-pats (we are never immigrants) would pass the test for opening British bars on the costa del sol

Theres a very good chance we wont be able to go and live in the sun on a permanent basis after this year or work without a visa

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:06:53 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:19:04 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM Care Home on Dixons bank already closed because they cant get the staff

so you're in favour of exploiting immigrant workers.

so you're in favour of exploiting immigrant workers.

so you're in favour of exploiting immigrant workers.

In what way is allowing immigrants to fulfil vacancies in the care and service industries where they have the right skill set and work ethic exploiting them?



If you are saying that all of these jobs should have a 25k minimum wage then thats quite interesting but you would have to consider the impact as im pretty sure there are not great margins in care homes so that would end up being subsidised by taxpayers. Always considered myself a caring capatilist really, and my support for remain was all about the economy.



23% of our immigration is EU, a higher percentage of them work than our own people and also immigrants from the rest of the world. The poles who graft like there is no tomorrow on our construction sites, the Czechs who pick the fruit where there are permanent vacancies that the locals wont touch and the portuguese doing the 12 hours shifts in Premier Inn are immigrants we want and need.Kosovan drug dealers not so much



In what way is allowing immigrants to fulfil vacancies in the care and service industries where they have the right skill set and work ethic exploiting them?If you are saying that all of these jobs should have a 25k minimum wage then thats quite interesting but you would have to consider the impact as im pretty sure there are not great margins in care homes so that would end up being subsidised by taxpayers. Always considered myself a caring capatilist really, and my support for remain was all about the economy.23% of our immigration is EU, a higher percentage of them work than our own people and also immigrants from the rest of the world. The poles who graft like there is no tomorrow on our construction sites, the Czechs who pick the fruit where there are permanent vacancies that the locals wont touch and the portuguese doing the 12 hours shifts in Premier Inn are immigrants we want and need.Kosovan drug dealers not so much Logged

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:51:11 AM » ....or the bricky who cant support his family because all the construction jobs have gone to minimum wage east euros

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:59:24 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:51:11 AM ....or the bricky who cant support his family because all the construction jobs have gone to minimum wage east euros

is that the reality or is it an ideological statement, brother?



is that the reality or is it an ideological statement, brother?



The FMB (Federation of Master Builders) has found that construction companies, particularly SMEs, have been struggling to recruit skilled tradespeople, such as bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers and electricians, with demand for these skills far outstripping supply. As a result of this skills gap, the FMB said that wages are rising sharply for these skilled trades. Combined with an increase in the cost of building materials, this has dealt a sharp blow to small and medium construction companies alike. This development also contrasts sharply with the governments plan to build hundreds of thousands of houses annually.



From what I heard, there is a chronic shortage in skilled tradespeople across the building sector

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:08:47 AM » best start apprenticeships and retraining then, rather than bemoan the fact that there is a lack of cheap east europeans anymore.

Wouldnt you agree....brother ?



Wouldnt you agree....brother ? Logged

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:44:21 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:08:47 AM best start apprenticeships and retraining then, rather than bemoan the fact that there is a lack of cheap east europeans anymore.

Wouldnt you agree....brother ?



Wouldnt you agree....brother ?



You didn't answer the question comrade. You make a broad sweeping generalisation, which I just questioned with some industry perspective.

Whether apprenticeships are the answer I don't know, but would appear to be a move in the right direction with regard to the skills shortage....but try to keep your rhetoric in check, yeah. Best to support your claims with evidence, otherwise you could easily be accused of uniformed opinion masquerading as fact...as you were

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:05:35 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:48:27 PM

Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT

Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT

Sorry Matthew....but I HATE this country, Bob told me I did, so obvs I want immigrants to have a better life than "us"...I mean Bob just about said as much so it must be a FACT



Anyway I am off to watch 'Under The Hammer' so that I can top up on my Marxist doctrine via BBC day time telly...laters comrade Sorry Matthew....but I HATE this country, Bob told me I did, so obvs I want immigrants to have a better life than "us"...I mean Bob just about said as much so it must be a FACTAnyway I am off to watch 'Under The Hammer' so that I can top up on my Marxist doctrine via BBC day time telly...laters comrade Logged

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:13:11 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:48:27 PM

Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT

Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT

There are plenty of jobs for everyone who wants to work, employment is at its highest rate ever - that's not the point and you know it.



The point is the influx of lower skilled workers from the continent and around the world has kept wages low and working conditions poor standard.



Do you want higher wages?

Do you want better working conditions?



Well those things are incompatible with open door immigration.



There are plenty of jobs for everyone who wants to work, employment is at its highest rate ever - that's not the point and you know it.The point is the influx of lower skilled workers from the continent and around the world has kept wages low and working conditions poor standard.Do you want higher wages?Do you want better working conditions?Well those things are incompatible with open door immigration. Logged

Posts: 40 476 Re: New immigration laws « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:14:47 PM »







I think £20/hour is reasonable. I look forward to the Tory government drastically increasing the minimum wage thenI think £20/hour is reasonable. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:19:20 PM » Bag of sand.

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:19:46 PM » How about withdrawing benefits from anyone who is able to work. Lest get rid of this benefit culture. There is a shortage of labour in the UK. Easily solved. Cull the public sector of the hundreds of thousands of non jobs it supports.The remainder can just do a proper days work for their pay and pensions.

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #23 on: Today at 02:45:39 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:37:01 PM Is our current living wage adequate or not?

What relevance does that have?



What relevance does that have?



If you cut the supply you increase the demand and thus the price goes up. To artificially keep prices high is eventually detrimental to the market.



Welcome to basic capitalism.



What relevance does that have?If you cut the supply you increase the demand and thus the price goes up. To artificially keep prices high is eventually detrimental to the market.Welcome to basic capitalism. Logged

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #24 on: Today at 02:51:09 PM » Just a yes or no will do

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #25 on: Today at 02:56:42 PM » Yes

Re: New immigration laws « Reply #27 on: Today at 03:09:28 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:51:09 PM

Just a yes or no will do

Just a yes or no will do

It's a stupid and irrelevant question.



Is £22k a year a good salary?



Well its depends, to an 18 year old in Teesside I would imagine its fantastic but to a 45 year old in London it's not enough to put food on the table and pay rent.



It's a stupid and irrelevant question.Is £22k a year a good salary?Well its depends, to an 18 year old in Teesside I would imagine its fantastic but to a 45 year old in London it's not enough to put food on the table and pay rent. Logged