Gramsci
....or the bricky who cant support his family because all the construction jobs have gone to minimum wage east euros
is that the reality or is it an ideological statement, brother?The FMB (Federation of Master Builders) has found that construction companies, particularly SMEs, have been struggling to recruit skilled tradespeople, such as bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers and electricians, with demand for these skills far outstripping supply. As a result of this skills gap, the FMB said that wages are rising sharply for these skilled trades. Combined with an increase in the cost of building materials, this has dealt a sharp blow to small and medium construction companies alike. This development also contrasts sharply with the governments plan to build hundreds of thousands of houses annually.
From what I heard, there is a chronic shortage in skilled tradespeople across the building sector
Bobupanddown
Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT
There are plenty of jobs for everyone who wants to work, employment is at its highest rate ever - that's not the point and you know it.
The point is the influx of lower skilled workers from the continent and around the world has kept wages low and working conditions poor standard.
Do you want higher wages?
Do you want better working conditions?
Well those things are incompatible with open door immigration.
