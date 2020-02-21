Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2020, 03:15:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New immigration laws  (Read 300 times)
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 377



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:18:13 PM »
Points based system and re-application for a new passport  :ukfist:
The illegals will be shitting themselves  :ukfist:

Boris is playing a blinder  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:20:05 PM »
I wonder if our ex-pats (we are never immigrants) would pass the test for opening British bars on the costa del sol  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 438


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:27:12 PM »
Luckily for us English is the international ligua franca
So we can carry on speaking slowly and loudly at the natives as if to a child
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 377



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:28:04 PM »
A couple of hundred tacky schnapps bars compared to tens of thousands of undesirables  
Give your head a shake  mcl
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 572


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:20:05 PM
I wonder if our ex-pats (we are never immigrants) would pass the test for opening British bars on the costa del sol  monkey

Is there a test in place?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 980



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM »
Care Home on Dixons bank already closed because they cant get the staff
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:07:12 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM
Care Home on Dixons bank already closed because they cant get the staff


A cap on immigrant workers who earn less than £25k should sort that problem right out
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 416


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:19:04 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM
Care Home on Dixons bank already closed because they cant get the staff
so you're in favour of exploiting immigrant workers.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 414


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:20:05 PM
I wonder if our ex-pats (we are never immigrants) would pass the test for opening British bars on the costa del sol  monkey

Theres a very good chance we wont be able to go and live in the sun on a permanent basis after this year or work without a visa
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:19:04 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM
Care Home on Dixons bank already closed because they cant get the staff
so you're in favour of exploiting immigrant workers.

Of course they are, you can't be a leftist without being a hypocritical cunt.

"We want better pay and conditions for workers"

"We want open door immigration to keep pay low and conditions shyte"

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 980



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:06:53 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:19:04 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:05:55 PM
Care Home on Dixons bank already closed because they cant get the staff
so you're in favour of exploiting immigrant workers.

In what way is allowing immigrants to fulfil vacancies in the care and service industries where they have the right skill set and work ethic exploiting them?

If you are saying that all of these jobs should have a 25k minimum wage then thats quite interesting but you would have to consider the impact as im pretty sure there are not great margins in care homes so that would end up being subsidised by taxpayers. Always considered myself a caring capatilist really, and my support for remain was all about the economy.

23% of our immigration is EU, a higher percentage of them work than our own people and also immigrants from the rest of the world. The poles who graft like there is no tomorrow on our construction sites, the Czechs who pick the fruit where there are permanent vacancies that the locals wont touch and the portuguese doing the 12 hours shifts in Premier Inn are immigrants we want and need.Kosovan drug dealers not so much
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 973


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:51:11 AM »
....or the bricky who cant support his family because all the construction jobs have gone to minimum wage east euros
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 881



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:59:24 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:51:11 AM
....or the bricky who cant support his family because all the construction jobs have gone to minimum wage east euros

is that the reality or is it an ideological statement, brother?

The FMB (Federation of Master Builders) has found that construction companies, particularly SMEs, have been struggling to recruit skilled tradespeople, such as bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers and electricians, with demand for these skills far outstripping supply. As a result of this skills gap, the FMB said that wages are rising sharply for these skilled trades. Combined with an increase in the cost of building materials, this has dealt a sharp blow to small and medium construction companies alike. This development also contrasts sharply with the governments plan to build hundreds of thousands of houses annually.

From what I heard, there is a chronic shortage in skilled tradespeople across the building sector
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 973


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:08:47 AM »
best start apprenticeships and retraining then, rather than bemoan the fact that there is a lack of cheap east europeans anymore.

Wouldnt you agree....brother ?
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 881



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:44:21 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:08:47 AM
best start apprenticeships and retraining then, rather than bemoan the fact that there is a lack of cheap east europeans anymore.

Wouldnt you agree....brother ?

You didn't answer the question comrade. You make a broad sweeping generalisation, which I just questioned with some industry perspective.
Whether apprenticeships are the answer I don't know, but would appear to be a move in the right direction with regard to the skills shortage....but try to keep your rhetoric in check, yeah. Best to support your claims with evidence, otherwise you could easily be accused of uniformed opinion masquerading as fact...as you were 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:48:27 PM »
Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 881



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:05:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:48:27 PM
Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT 

Sorry Matthew....but I HATE this country, Bob told me I did, so obvs I want immigrants to have a better life than "us"...I mean Bob just about said as much so it must be a FACT 

Anyway I am off to watch 'Under The Hammer' so that I can top up on my Marxist doctrine via BBC day time telly...laters comrade 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:13:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:48:27 PM
Shut it gramsci. Theyre taking all our jobs. FACT 

There are plenty of jobs for everyone who wants to work, employment is at its highest rate ever - that's not the point and you know it.

The point is the influx of lower skilled workers from the continent and around the world has kept wages low and working conditions poor standard.

Do you want higher wages?
Do you want better working conditions?

Well those things are incompatible with open door immigration.

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:14:47 PM »
I look forward to the Tory government drastically increasing the minimum wage then  :like: :like:



I think £20/hour is reasonable.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 887


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:19:20 PM »
Bag of sand.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 175


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:19:46 PM »
How about withdrawing benefits from anyone who is able to work. Lest get rid of this benefit culture. There is a shortage of labour in the UK. Easily solved. Cull the public sector of the hundreds of thousands of non jobs it supports.The remainder can just do a proper days work for their pay and pensions.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:35:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:14:47 PM
I look forward to the Tory government drastically increasing the minimum wage then  :like: :like:



I think £20/hour is reasonable.

Ah that's your answer? Let's flood the market and the force government to legislate for your ignorance.

Typical socialist logic.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:37:01 PM »
Is our current living wage adequate or not?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:45:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:37:01 PM
Is our current living wage adequate or not?

What relevance does that have?

If you cut the supply you increase the demand and thus the price goes up. To artificially keep prices high is eventually detrimental to the market.

Welcome to basic capitalism.

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:51:09 PM »
Just a yes or no will do  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 887


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:56:42 PM »
Yes
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:57:14 PM »
Thankyou.  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:09:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:51:09 PM
Just a yes or no will do  :pd:

It's a stupid and irrelevant question.

Is £22k a year a good salary?

Well its depends, to an 18 year old in Teesside I would imagine its fantastic but to a 45 year old in London it's not enough to put food on the table and pay rent.

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 476


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:12:20 PM »
Theres a skilled labour shortage, but youre saying the market is flooded.


Youre very confused, Bobbers
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 