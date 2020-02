Micksgrill

Fucking hell, it was bloody agony even after having a needle shoved in my gob which was meant to numb it, he only left it for a few seconds I donít think it was even numb before he started drilling.



Worst of it is I have to go back next week to finish it



Fanny. There is nothing to them, its prob more psychological pain you are suffering.