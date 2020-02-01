Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Kicking off....  (Read 371 times)
mingebag
« on: Today at 09:14:09 AM »
in Germany 9 dead
Shooter kills himself with another person

Can see a few more of these as Germany wakes up to the infection Merkel has created

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/02/dead-shooting-german-city-hanau-report-200219232214276.html
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:55 AM by mingebag » Logged
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:10:58 AM »
Sadly if you create a situation where people feel swamped and no longer part of the community they grew up in, then people react. Most would react sensibly but if someone is unstable and has access to weapons then this is the result.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:54:01 AM »
The German people have been under assault since 1939, it's never stopped.
You think they let 1.5m Mulsims in to co-exist? They're there to annihilate the German population.

In 2020 German people who were not alive during WWII are paying reparations to Jews who never stepped foot in Europe in their lives.

Think about that.

Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:11 PM »
We can expect two weeks of coverage and handwringing on this now "the rise of the far right" etc

Of course this lunatic isnt mentally Ill, only Muslims terrorists have that excuse.
I'd bet he wasn't just released from prison for plotting similar attacks.

This is Tommy Robinson, Brexit and the Tory parties fault, it's the fault of the 'right wing' media. It's the fault of 4chan and internet memes.
Twatter will be ablaze right now with virtue signaling.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:47 PM »
Hes going off on one  :homer:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:41:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:09:47 PM
Hes going off on one  :homer:

Just preemptively covering all your bullshit.
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:44:51 PM »
Item no 1 on BBC headlines on website and radio - no doubt TV too.

Grooming gang convictions yesterday - just found it in their regional section of the website (Leeds news)  but not heard a whisper on national radio. Not really conscious of increasing awareness to vulnerable girls are they...

Right wing cunts they are ... in some eyes 
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:20:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:54:01 AM
The German people have been under assault since 1939, it's never stopped.
You think they let 1.5m Mulsims in to co-exist? They're there to annihilate the German population.

In 2020 German people who were not alive during WWII are paying reparations to Jews who never stepped foot in Europe in their lives.

Think about that.



They've been brought up with guilt(chucked at them)from WWII, hence the 'you can do what you want to us' mentality a lot of Germans have. They're only just starting to wake up to it. We have cunts over here trying the same trick with our colonial past.

Good job we don't give a shit though 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:33:51 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:54:01 AM
The German people have been under assault since 1939, it's never stopped.
You think they let 1.5m Mulsims in to co-exist? They're there to annihilate the German population.

In 2020 German people who were not alive during WWII are paying reparations to Jews who never stepped foot in Europe in their lives.

Think about that.


who are they,
Mass  immigration of dissimilar cultures and based around religious beliefs is a recipe for social disharmony and conflict when one culture lives in near isolation living a parallel life and projects it's own religious,social and cultural beliefs on the host society as we're already seeing in this country.Rabbits into Australia as a metaphor springs to mind.It doesn't really impact up here in our provincial backwater area, but in the larger towns and cities where there are large populations of disparate communities it's already taking affect.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:38:22 PM »
George Soros
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:46:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:38:22 PM
George Soros
I never bought  this idea that a few people are trying to create disruption in the world for their own ends,what do they get out of it.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:48:06 PM »
A HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:58:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:54:01 AM
They're there to annihilate the German population.


how's that going?
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:59:56 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:58:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:54:01 AM
They're there to annihilate the German population.


how's that going?



Pretty fucking well, they're gone by 2050 at current rates.
Logged
mingebag
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:03:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:59:56 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:58:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:54:01 AM
They're there to annihilate the German population.


how's that going?



Pretty fucking well, they're gone by 2050 at current rates.

 :homer:  the only terrorist attack this country needs is the Chunnel collapsing
The new immigration policy is a massive step forward  :ukfist:
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:05:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:59:56 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:58:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:54:01 AM
They're there to annihilate the German population.


how's that going?



Pretty fucking well, they're gone by 2050 at current rates.

We might have a chance against them in the World Cup then
Logged
