mingebag

Kicking off.... « on: Today at 09:14:09 AM »

Shooter kills himself with another person



Can see a few more of these as Germany wakes up to the infection Merkel has created



https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/02/dead-shooting-german-city-hanau-report-200219232214276.html in Germany 9 dead

Bernie

« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:10:58 AM » Sadly if you create a situation where people feel swamped and no longer part of the community they grew up in, then people react. Most would react sensibly but if someone is unstable and has access to weapons then this is the result.

Bobupanddown

« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:54:01 AM » The German people have been under assault since 1939, it's never stopped.

You think they let 1.5m Mulsims in to co-exist? They're there to annihilate the German population.



In 2020 German people who were not alive during WWII are paying reparations to Jews who never stepped foot in Europe in their lives.



Think about that.



Bobupanddown

« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:11 PM » We can expect two weeks of coverage and handwringing on this now "the rise of the far right" etc



Of course this lunatic isnt mentally Ill, only Muslims terrorists have that excuse.

I'd bet he wasn't just released from prison for plotting similar attacks.



This is Tommy Robinson, Brexit and the Tory parties fault, it's the fault of the 'right wing' media. It's the fault of 4chan and internet memes.

Twatter will be ablaze right now with virtue signaling.

El Capitan

« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:47 PM » Hes going off on one

Wee_Willie

« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:44:51 PM »



Grooming gang convictions yesterday - just found it in their regional section of the website (Leeds news) but not heard a whisper on national radio. Not really conscious of increasing awareness to vulnerable girls are they...



Item no 1 on BBC headlines on website and radio - no doubt TV too. Grooming gang convictions yesterday - just found it in their regional section of the website (Leeds news) but not heard a whisper on national radio. Not really conscious of increasing awareness to vulnerable girls are they... Right wing cunts they are ... in some eyes

Skinz

They've been brought up with guilt(chucked at them)from WWII, hence the 'you can do what you want to us' mentality a lot of Germans have. They're only just starting to wake up to it. We have cunts over here trying the same trick with our colonial past.



They've been brought up with guilt(chucked at them)from WWII, hence the 'you can do what you want to us' mentality a lot of Germans have. They're only just starting to wake up to it. We have cunts over here trying the same trick with our colonial past. Good job we don't give a shit though