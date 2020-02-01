Welcome,
February 20, 2020, 12:08:54 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
Kicking off....
Author
Topic: Kicking off.... (Read 120 times)
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 366
Kicking off....
«
on:
Today
at 09:14:09 AM »
in Germany 9 dead
Shooter kills himself with another person
Can see a few more of these as Germany wakes up to the infection Merkel has created
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/02/dead-shooting-german-city-hanau-report-200219232214276.html
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:15:55 AM by mingebag
»
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 044
Re: Kicking off....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:10:58 AM »
Sadly if you create a situation where people feel swamped and no longer part of the community they grew up in, then people react. Most would react sensibly but if someone is unstable and has access to weapons then this is the result.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 585
Re: Kicking off....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:54:01 AM »
The German people have been under assault since 1939, it's never stopped.
You think they let 1.5m Mulsims in to co-exist? They're there to annihilate the German population.
In 2020 German people who were not alive during WWII are paying reparations to Jews who never stepped foot in Europe in their lives.
Think about that.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 585
Re: Kicking off....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:03:11 PM »
We can expect two weeks of coverage and handwringing on this now "the rise of the far right" etc
Of course this lunatic isnt mentally Ill, only Muslims terrorists have that excuse.
I'd bet he wasn't just released from prison for plotting similar attacks.
This is Tommy Robinson, Brexit and the Tory parties fault, it's the fault of the 'right wing' media. It's the fault of 4chan and internet memes.
Twatter will be ablaze right now with virtue signaling.
Logged
