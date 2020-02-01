Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 12:08:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kicking off....  (Read 119 times)
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 366



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:14:09 AM »
in Germany 9 dead
Shooter kills himself with another person

Can see a few more of these as Germany wakes up to the infection Merkel has created

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/02/dead-shooting-german-city-hanau-report-200219232214276.html
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:55 AM by mingebag » Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 044


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:10:58 AM »
Sadly if you create a situation where people feel swamped and no longer part of the community they grew up in, then people react. Most would react sensibly but if someone is unstable and has access to weapons then this is the result.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 585


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:54:01 AM »
The German people have been under assault since 1939, it's never stopped.
You think they let 1.5m Mulsims in to co-exist? They're there to annihilate the German population.

In 2020 German people who were not alive during WWII are paying reparations to Jews who never stepped foot in Europe in their lives.

Think about that.

Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 585


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:11 PM »
We can expect two weeks of coverage and handwringing on this now "the rise of the far right" etc

Of course this lunatic isnt mentally Ill, only Muslims terrorists have that excuse.
I'd bet he wasn't just released from prison for plotting similar attacks.

This is Tommy Robinson, Brexit and the Tory parties fault, it's the fault of the 'right wing' media. It's the fault of 4chan and internet memes.
Twatter will be ablaze right now with virtue signaling.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 