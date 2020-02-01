mingebag

Kicking off.... « on: Today at 09:14:09 AM »

Shooter kills himself with another person



Can see a few more of these as Germany wakes up to the infection Merkel has created



https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/02/dead-shooting-german-city-hanau-report-200219232214276.html in Germany 9 dead

Shooter kills himself with another person

Can see a few more of these as Germany wakes up to the infection Merkel has created

« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:10:58 AM » Sadly if you create a situation where people feel swamped and no longer part of the community they grew up in, then people react. Most would react sensibly but if someone is unstable and has access to weapons then this is the result.

« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:54:01 AM » The German people have been under assault since 1939, it's never stopped.

You think they let 1.5m Mulsims in to co-exist? They're there to annihilate the German population.



In 2020 German people who were not alive during WWII are paying reparations to Jews who never stepped foot in Europe in their lives.



Think about that.



