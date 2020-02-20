Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Do we have a moral obligation to....
....support our local football team?
UTB
Obligation is probably too strong.

It should be expected imo. 

My grandad was a scouser and tried very hard to get me on the huge Liverpool bandwagon in the early 80s.
I choose Boro and I was the only Boro fan in my year at primary school. It changed once Brucie started his magic.
Tory Cunt
The football team from your area is who you support? That's the whole point, surely? Fuck these globalist footy cunts

The plastics have gone ahead of themselves with one world no border bollocks rava
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
