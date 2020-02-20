Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 20, 2020, 01:29:49 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Do we have a moral obligation to....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Do we have a moral obligation to.... (Read 89 times)
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 208
Do we have a moral obligation to....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:06 PM »
....support our local football team?
Logged
UTB
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 733
Re: Do we have a moral obligation to....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:46 PM »
Obligation is probably too strong.
It should be expected imo.
My grandad was a scouser and tried very hard to get me on the huge Liverpool bandwagon in the early 80s.
I choose Boro and I was the only Boro fan in my year at primary school. It changed once Brucie started his magic.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 042
Re: Do we have a moral obligation to....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:00:55 AM »
The football team from your area is who you support? That's the whole point, surely? Fuck these globalist footy cunts
The plastics have gone ahead of themselves with one world no border bollocks
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 627
Re: Do we have a moral obligation to....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:14:47 AM »
AND WHO DO YOU SUPPORT SMACKRAT?
OH YEAH YOUR A PLAGGY TOO
BEER ME HOBO
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 042
Re: Do we have a moral obligation to....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:09:16 AM »
BEERSON GOT KICKED FROM COUNTERBALANCE TRAINING BECAUSE OF HIS HEAVY NHS SHOES.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...