Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 07:45:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: IF BRAITHWAITE GOES TO BARCA FOR 16 MILL...  (Read 447 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 312


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:03:28 PM »
BORO COULD GET UP TO 4 MILL  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 312


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:30 PM »
HE HAS GONE... I BET WE GET SHAFTED  👍😡👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 039


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:48 PM »
Why are they allowed to sign players outside the window?
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 233


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:19:24 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:16:48 PM
Why are they allowed to sign players outside the window?

"Emergency signing rule"

They can deactivate the registration of a player (Dembele) and replace him with another. Bit of a dodgy loophole and will really shaft Leganes.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 312


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:21:53 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:19:24 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:16:48 PM
Why are they allowed to sign players outside the window?

"Emergency signing rule"

They can deactivate the registration of a player (Dembele) and replace him with another. Bit of a dodgy loophole and will really shaft Leganes.

ONLY FROM LA LIGA THOUGH  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 039


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:21:53 PM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:19:24 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:16:48 PM
Why are they allowed to sign players outside the window?

"Emergency signing rule"

They can deactivate the registration of a player (Dembele) and replace him with another. Bit of a dodgy loophole and will really shaft Leganes.

ONLY FROM LA LIGA THOUGH  👍

To the benefit of Barca and Madrid, what a shock.
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 312


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:49:25 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:26:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:21:53 PM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:19:24 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:16:48 PM
Why are they allowed to sign players outside the window?

"Emergency signing rule"

They can deactivate the registration of a player (Dembele) and replace him with another. Bit of a dodgy loophole and will really shaft Leganes.

ONLY FROM LA LIGA THOUGH  👍

To the benefit of Barca and Madrid, what a shock.

NOT ALLOWED TO PLAY IN CHAMPS LEAGUE THOUGH....
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 039


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:56:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:49:25 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:26:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:21:53 PM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:19:24 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:16:48 PM
Why are they allowed to sign players outside the window?

"Emergency signing rule"

They can deactivate the registration of a player (Dembele) and replace him with another. Bit of a dodgy loophole and will really shaft Leganes.

ONLY FROM LA LIGA THOUGH  👍

To the benefit of Barca and Madrid, what a shock.

NOT ALLOWED TO PLAY IN CHAMPS LEAGUE THOUGH....

O well that is something.

With Son and Kane out, Jose was joking about bringing Crouch back the other day  charles
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 154


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:38:32 PM »
£251 Million sell on clause.  mick
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 075


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:44:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:03:28 PM
BORO COULD GET UP TO 4 MILL  👍

that'll pay Gestede's wages for a bit :homer:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 123

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:47:32 PM »
4 million would be a good boost to rebuilding if thats what the club gets. About time the club had some luck in the transfer markets.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 450


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:48:35 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:47:32 PM
4 million would be a good boost to rebuilding if thats what the club gets. About time the club had some luck in the transfer markets.


Rebuilding Gibbos mansion  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 312


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:12:12 PM »
2 MILL..... WILL BE SPUNKED AWAY AT KIRBY MOORSIDE  👎😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 874


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:15:50 PM »
Where?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 075


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:20:16 PM »
 mick
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 412

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:37:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:15:50 PM
Where?

That's a dogging site that Liddle uses I think.

Not where Gibbos new house is being built
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:53 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 312


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:40:39 PM »
RAVENSWICK HALL  🐵🐵🐵

SUCKERS  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 874


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:02:25 PM »
Kirkbymoorside.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 450


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:04:33 PM »
 :lids: souey lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 594


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:48:34 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:16:48 PM
Why are they allowed to sign players outside the window?

Because the rules exist to protect the likes of Barcelona from the likes of Leganes.
Just like FFP, it was designed to make the Champs league a closed shop to pave the way for a Euro Super league.

It's all about the money in the end.
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 637


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:32:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:12:12 PM
2 MILL..... WILL BE SPUNKED AWAY AT KIRBY MOORSIDE  👎😡👎

Kirby Moorside though.

You large chested simpleton 😂😂😂👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 450


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:34:32 PM »
The H-cup Hemmo halfwit  :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Spidoolie

Online Online

Posts: 15


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:43:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:12:12 PM
2 MILL..... WILL BE SPUNKED AWAY AT KIRBY MOORSIDE  👎😡👎
[Surely up to Gibbo to decide how to spend his own money]
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 