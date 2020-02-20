Welcome,
February 20, 2020, 04:42:31 PM
NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
Topic: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎 (Read 325 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 312
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:54 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/complacency-kills-you-says-woodgate-17777040
IT'S A FUCKING SHAME THE COAT NEEDS FUCKING PUTTING IN THE FUCKING DUSTY BIN 👍
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 675
Re: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:26 PM »
I CAN SEE BARNSLEY FUCKING BATTERING THE BORO
THE 4000 FANS ARE NOT GOING TO BE HAPPY
FUCKING USELESS CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 312
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:13 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:34:26 PM
I CAN SEE BARNSLEY FUCKING BATTERING THE BORO
THE 4000 FANS ARE NOT GOING TO BE HAPPY
FUCKING USELESS CUNT
I DONT THINK ITS GONNA END WELL MATE 👎
AND TO THINK I COULD BE GOING TOO 😭
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 900
Re: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:16 PM »
Aye it was Barnsley where Mowbray felt the wrath of the fans' could be Woodgates turn now
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 072
Re: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 10:19:16 PM
Aye it was Barnsley where Mowbray felt the wrath of the fans' could be Woodgates turn now
......and Strachan
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 401
The ace face.
Re: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:27:43 PM »
Nothing will happen until the end of the season, still plenty to play for.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 154
Re: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:57:51 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 01:59:37 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 10:19:16 PM
Aye it was Barnsley where Mowbray felt the wrath of the fans' could be Woodgates turn now
......and Strachan
Yeh i was there when Strachan got it the tunnels not in the best position for losing Managers.
