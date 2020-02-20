Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NOT THE SHINIEST BUTTON ON THE COAT LIKE 👎  (Read 325 times)
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/complacency-kills-you-says-woodgate-17777040


IT'S A FUCKING SHAME THE COAT NEEDS FUCKING PUTTING IN THE  FUCKING DUSTY BIN  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
I CAN SEE BARNSLEY FUCKING BATTERING THE BORO
THE 4000 FANS ARE NOT GOING TO BE HAPPY
FUCKING USELESS CUNT
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:34:26 PM
I CAN SEE BARNSLEY FUCKING BATTERING THE BORO
THE 4000 FANS ARE NOT GOING TO BE HAPPY
FUCKING USELESS CUNT

I DONT THINK ITS GONNA END WELL MATE  👎

AND TO THINK I COULD BE GOING TOO  😭
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Aye it was Barnsley where Mowbray felt the wrath of the fans' could be Woodgates turn now  :jowo7:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 10:19:16 PM
Aye it was Barnsley where Mowbray felt the wrath of the fans' could be Woodgates turn now  :jowo7:

......and Strachan
Nothing will happen until the end of the season, still plenty to play for.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:59:37 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 10:19:16 PM
Aye it was Barnsley where Mowbray felt the wrath of the fans' could be Woodgates turn now  :jowo7:

......and Strachan

Yeh i was there when Strachan got it the tunnels not in the best position for losing Managers.
