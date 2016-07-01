Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley (Read 165 times)
Jake Andrews
Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:46:50 PM »
Jake Andrews
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:47:30 PM »
1 - 0.
Dicky2006
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:52:11 PM »
Barnsley 2 v Boro 1
Itchy_ring
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:57:26 PM »
2 - 0 Barnsley we're on the fast track to the relegation zone now
Holgateoldskool
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 05:34:36 PM »
Another for 2-0, crowd start to turn on Woody and the team....
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 06:03:00 PM »
Another winning blip to begin. Terriers Teesside Terror. Barnsley 0 Middlesbrough 3.
monkeyman
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 06:41:02 PM »
EASY DAY FOR BARNSLEY
BARNSLEY 3 BORO 1
Flyers Nap
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 06:56:16 PM »
2:0 to Barnsley
Fook off Gibbo
Bobupanddown
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 07:43:03 PM »
Barnsley 1-3 Boro
Bill Buxton
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 08:00:43 PM »
A very tough game for Boro. Barnsley are a team of battlers, Boro are not. My prediction is a 3:0 win for the Tykes. This could be the defining game of the season. I fully expect Boro to be in the bottommost three by mid March,and relegated come the end of the season. I hope I'm wrong.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 08:07:40 PM »
TYKES 4 STIFFS 1
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 08:09:34 PM »
One things for certain, even if we get dicked 10-0 its impossible to play as badly as last saturdays debacle.
0-0.
Tintin
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 08:20:52 PM »
Barnsley 1 v Boro 2
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 08:58:57 PM »
Barnsley 0 boro 2.
Followed by hidings off Leeds & Forest.
calamity
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Yesterday
at 11:04:47 PM »
Barnsley 2 - 0 boro
mingebag
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Today
at 02:56:24 AM »
1 each and be lucky to get that
ccole
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Today
at 11:56:41 AM »
0-0
