Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley  (Read 137 times)
Jake Andrews
« on: Yesterday at 04:46:50 PM »
    :woodgate1:    souey
Jake Andrews
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:47:30 PM »
1 -  0.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:52:11 PM »
Barnsley 2 v Boro 1

  :jowo7:
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:57:26 PM »
2 - 0 Barnsley we're on the fast track to the relegation zone now
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:34:36 PM »
Another for 2-0, crowd start to turn on Woody and the team....
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:03:00 PM »
Another winning blip to begin. Terriers Teesside Terror. Barnsley 0 Middlesbrough 3.
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:41:02 PM »
 EASY DAY FOR BARNSLEY
BARNSLEY 3  BORO 1  :jowo7:
Flyers Nap
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:56:16 PM »
2:0 to Barnsley
Fook off Gibbo
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:43:03 PM »
Barnsley 1-3 Boro

Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:00:43 PM »
A very tough game for Boro. Barnsley are a team of battlers, Boro are not. My prediction is a 3:0 win for the Tykes. This could be the defining game of the season. I fully expect Boro to be in the bottommost three by mid March,and relegated come the end of the season. I hope I'm wrong.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:07:40 PM »
TYKES 4 STIFFS 1
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bud Wiser
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:09:34 PM »
One things for certain, even if we get dicked 10-0 its impossible to play as badly as last saturdays debacle.

0-0.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Tintin
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:20:52 PM »
Barnsley 1 v Boro 2
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 PM »
Barnsley 0 boro 2.
Followed by hidings off  Leeds & Forest.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
calamity
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:04:47 PM »
Barnsley 2 - 0 boro
mingebag
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:56:24 AM »
1 each and be lucky to get that  :jowo7:
