Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 171





Posts: 4 171

Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:00:43 PM » A very tough game for Boro. Barnsley are a team of battlers, Boro are not. My prediction is a 3:0 win for the Tykes. This could be the defining game of the season. I fully expect Boro to be in the bottommost three by mid March,and relegated come the end of the season. I hope I'm wrong.