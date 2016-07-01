Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 19, 2020, 07:20:17 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley (Read 64 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 468
Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
on:
Today
at 04:46:50 PM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 468
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:47:30 PM »
1 - 0.
Logged
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 033
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:52:11 PM »
Barnsley 2 v Boro 1
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 410
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:57:26 PM »
2 - 0 Barnsley we're on the fast track to the relegation zone now
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 980
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:34:36 PM »
Another for 2-0, crowd start to turn on Woody and the team....
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 453
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:03:00 PM »
Another winning blip to begin. Terriers Teesside Terror. Barnsley 0 Middlesbrough 3.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 669
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:41:02 PM »
EASY DAY FOR BARNSLEY
BARNSLEY 3 BORO 1
Logged
Flyers Nap
Online
Posts: 6 156
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:56:16 PM »
2:0 to Barnsley
Fook off Gibbo
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...