Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2020, 07:20:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Bottom Of The League Barnsley  (Read 63 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« on: Today at 04:46:50 PM »
    :woodgate1:    souey
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:47:30 PM »
1 -  0.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 033


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:52:11 PM »
Barnsley 2 v Boro 1

  :jowo7:
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 410


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:57:26 PM »
2 - 0 Barnsley we're on the fast track to the relegation zone now
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 980


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:34:36 PM »
Another for 2-0, crowd start to turn on Woody and the team....
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 453



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:03:00 PM »
Another winning blip to begin. Terriers Teesside Terror. Barnsley 0 Middlesbrough 3.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 669


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:41:02 PM »
 EASY DAY FOR BARNSLEY
BARNSLEY 3  BORO 1  :jowo7:
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 156



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:56:16 PM »
2:0 to Barnsley
Fook off Gibbo
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 