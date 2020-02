LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 286





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 286I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... BETTER CAUL SAUL 👍 « on: Today at 04:45:17 PM » SEASON 5 LANDING VERY SOON 👍😊👍😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 626





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 626 Re: BETTER CAUL SAUL 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:00:24 PM »



THERES GONNA BE TWISTS AND TURNS APLENT--AYYYY BAY-BAY



BEER ME BUD



WAS ON THE SET FOR THIS AVON AND HAD A CHAT WITH ODERNKIRK ABOUT WHERE THIS MAY LEADTHERES GONNA BE TWISTS AND TURNS APLENT--AYYYY BAY-BAYBEER ME BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?