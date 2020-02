Steboro

Posts: 3 131 Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « on: Today at 04:13:34 PM » I quit smoking about 10 years ago.



Had a drink on Sunday and smoked 3. It's now Wednesday and I am craving to go outside and smoke.



Makes me think that when you actually quit that addiction just lays dormant.



LEON TROTSKY

NEVER SMOKED IN ME LIFE 👎



DIRTY FUCKING HABIT AND PEOPLE PAYING GOOD MONEY TO KILL THEMSELVES WITH CANCER STICKS 👎



towz

I'm on my god knows how many times attempt to pack in. Been just over a month since I had one, get the craving now and again but hopefully can keep off then this time

PoliteDwarf

Try Allen Carr's book. I read it three days after giving up and never wanted another gasper again. That was about twenty years ago now.

Enjoy the odd cigar though but it's a summer sport.



Steboro

Posts: 3 131 Re: Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:08:44 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 04:45:14 PM I'm on my god knows how many times attempt to pack in. Been just over a month since I had one, get the craving now and again but hopefully can keep off then this time



I had absolutely zero inclination to smoke barring on Sunday. I few drags lead to me having a full one then another.



Yep nasty dirty habit which I certainly am not getting back in to the routine of.



I used Champix to quit and it was remarkably easy even after smoking for about 25 years.



