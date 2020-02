Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 131





Posts: 3 131 Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « on: Today at 04:13:34 PM » I quit smoking about 10 years ago.



Had a drink on Sunday and smoked 3. It's now Wednesday and I am craving to go outside and smoke.



Makes me think that when you actually quit that addiction just lays dormant.



Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 284





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:29:22 PM » NEVER SMOKED IN ME LIFE 👎



DIRTY FUCKING HABIT AND PEOPLE PAYING GOOD MONEY TO KILL THEMSELVES WITH CANCER STICKS 👎



MADE A LOT OF MONEY OUT OF IT THOUGH 👍💷👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

towz

Offline



Posts: 7 671





Posts: 7 671 Re: Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:14 PM » I'm on my god knows how many times attempt to pack in. Been just over a month since I had one, get the craving now and again but hopefully can keep off then this time Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 342





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 342Not big and not clever Re: Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:08:24 PM » Try Allen Carr's book. I read it three days after giving up and never wanted another gasper again. That was about twenty years ago now.



Enjoy the odd cigar though but it's a summer sport. Logged CoB scum

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 131





Posts: 3 131 Re: Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:08:44 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 04:45:14 PM I'm on my god knows how many times attempt to pack in. Been just over a month since I had one, get the craving now and again but hopefully can keep off then this time



I had absolutely zero inclination to smoke barring on Sunday. I few drags lead to me having a full one then another.



Yep nasty dirty habit which I certainly am not getting back in to the routine of.



I used Champix to quit and it was remarkably easy even after smoking for about 25 years.



I had absolutely zero inclination to smoke barring on Sunday. I few drags lead to me having a full one then another.Yep nasty dirty habit which I certainly am not getting back in to the routine of.I used Champix to quit and it was remarkably easy even after smoking for about 25 years. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 396





The ace face.





Posts: 24 396The ace face. Re: Do you ever lose the craving for a cigarette « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:28:58 PM »

Can't stand smoking but smokers die younger* and put more in my pension pot so crack on.

(*because of this they get cheaper pension contributions.) my friend smoked for years,went to a place in nunthorpe, one three hour seminar,never smoked again.Can't stand smoking but smokers die younger* and put more in my pension pot so crack on.(*because of this they get cheaper pension contributions.) Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "