February 20, 2020, 01:39:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The German sense of humour is improving
Author
Topic: The German sense of humour is improving (Read 307 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 285
The German sense of humour is improving
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:53 PM »
https://twitter.com/2sporten/status/1230115708333383680?s=21
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 122
UTB
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:37:39 PM »
Not bad lads the krauts. Should still try to batter them in every sport though, as they'er the bastards who bombed me Granny
Logged
Reidydog
Offline
Posts: 284
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:23:43 AM »
It's Norwegian, not German
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 875
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:13:33 AM »
Cracking use of the German language that Willie
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 285
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:25:37 AM »
Apologies - assumed it was German as it was about a German team. Hope I didn't offend anyone and I did not use any German language ..
Guten Tag
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 122
UTB
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:27:40 AM »
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 673
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:33:11 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:25:37 AM
Apologies - assumed it was German as it was about a German team. Hope I didn't offend anyone and I did not use any German language ..
Guten Tag
Thick cunt
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 285
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:41:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 11:33:11 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:25:37 AM
Apologies - assumed it was German as it was about a German team. Hope I didn't offend anyone and I did not use any German language ..
Guten Tag
Thick cunt
That is quite rich from the social climber from Marton Manor with Tory values but with leftist views. You confused tool.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 673
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:57:25 PM »
I prefer to think of myself as mercurial
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 441
Re: The German sense of humour is improving
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:31:47 PM »
You leftist
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
