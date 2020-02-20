Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 01:39:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The German sense of humour is improving  (Read 307 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 285



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:14:53 PM »
https://twitter.com/2sporten/status/1230115708333383680?s=21 
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 122

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:37:39 PM »
Not bad lads the krauts. Should still try to batter them in every sport though, as they'er the bastards who bombed me Granny

 
Logged
Reidydog
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 284


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:23:43 AM »
It's Norwegian, not German  monkey
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 875



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:13:33 AM »
Cracking use of the German language that Willie 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 285



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:37 AM »
Apologies - assumed it was German as it was about a German team. Hope I didn't offend anyone and I did not use any German language ..  :like:  Guten Tag
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 122

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:27:40 AM »
 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 673


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:33:11 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:25:37 AM
Apologies - assumed it was German as it was about a German team. Hope I didn't offend anyone and I did not use any German language ..  :like:  Guten Tag

Thick cunt
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 285



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:41:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:33:11 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:25:37 AM
Apologies - assumed it was German as it was about a German team. Hope I didn't offend anyone and I did not use any German language ..  :like:  Guten Tag

Thick cunt

That is quite rich from the social climber from Marton Manor with Tory values but with leftist views. You confused tool. 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 673


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:57:25 PM »
I prefer to think of myself as mercurial  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 441


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:31:47 PM »
You leftist 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 