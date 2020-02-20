Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 10:37:30 AM
Author Topic: The German sense of humour is improving  (Read 220 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 03:14:53 PM »
https://twitter.com/2sporten/status/1230115708333383680?s=21 
RedSteel
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:37:39 PM »
Not bad lads the krauts. Should still try to batter them in every sport though, as they'er the bastards who bombed me Granny

 
Reidydog
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:23:43 AM »
It's Norwegian, not German  monkey
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:13:33 AM »
Cracking use of the German language that Willie 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:37 AM »
Apologies - assumed it was German as it was about a German team. Hope I didn't offend anyone and I did not use any German language ..  :like:  Guten Tag
RedSteel
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:27:40 AM »
 
