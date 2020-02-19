Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2020, 04:08:51 PM
Topic: The German sense of humour is improving
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 280



on: Today at 03:14:53 PM
https://twitter.com/2sporten/status/1230115708333383680?s=21 
RedSteel
Posts: 9 121

UTB


Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:39 PM
Not bad lads the krauts. Should still try to batter them in every sport though, as they'er the bastards who bombed me Granny

 
