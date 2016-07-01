Welcome,
February 20, 2020, 07:34:50 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RB LEIPZIG !!!
Author
Topic: RB LEIPZIG !!! (Read 347 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 295
RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:37:00 PM »
RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:37:00 PM »
WILL SURPRISE THE YIDS TONIGHT 👍
OVER 2 LEGS THE BRUSSEL SPROUTS WILL GO THROUGH 👍
LEAVING JUST THE FA CUP FOR THE PENNY CHEWS TO CONCENTRATE ON 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 219
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:53:14 PM »
LEIPZIG +1 GOAL START 1-2 WITH SKYBET. GIVES YER THAT BIT MORE ADVANTAGE IF YER CONFIDENT ON THEM !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 033
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:58:32 PM »
Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 295
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:09:53 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Yesterday
at 01:58:32 PM
Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.
👍
NO BETS FOR ME TONIGHT ONLY A FOOL HANDS IT STRAIGHT BACK TO THE BOOKIES 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 410
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:59:58 PM »
Good few of the sausage munchers wandering around near work when I was out at lunchtime
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 295
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:44 PM »
THAT FUCKING VILLAGE IDIOT BLOKE 👍
CERTAINLY KNOWS HIS ONIONS 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 674
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:55:44 PM
THAT FUCKING VILLAGE IDIOT BLOKE 👍
CERTAINLY KNOWS HIS ONIONS 👍😂😂😂👍
YER DO KNOW THEY WERE FAVOURITES TONIGHT ON A LOT OF BETTING SITES
NO KANE NO SON SHIT FORWARD LINE ITS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 635
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:55:44 PM
THAT FUCKING VILLAGE IDIOT BLOKE 👍
CERTAINLY KNOWS HIS ONIONS 👍😂😂😂👍
Certainly knows how to back a favourite does the village idiot 😂😂😂👍👍👍👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 436
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:08 PM »
Tomorrows tip: Liverpool for the title
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 219
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:02:29 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 569
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:18:25 AM »
Was quite impressed with RB tonight. 2, even 3 goals wouldn't have flattered them. Their manager has been making a lot of headlines too. Only 32yo.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 219
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:35:35 AM »
PLAYED VERY WELL AGAINST LIVERPOOL SO NO SURPRISE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 436
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:42:27 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:35:35 AM
PLAYED VERY WELL AGAINST LIVERPOOL SO NO SURPRISE !!!
THAT WAS SALZBURG
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 219
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:09:16 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 674
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:27:43 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:35:35 AM
PLAYED VERY WELL AGAINST LIVERPOOL SO NO SURPRISE !!!
Logged
