LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 295





Posts: 72 295 RB LEIPZIG !!! « on: Yesterday at 01:37:00 PM » WILL SURPRISE THE YIDS TONIGHT 👍



OVER 2 LEGS THE BRUSSEL SPROUTS WILL GO THROUGH 👍



LEAVING JUST THE FA CUP FOR THE PENNY CHEWS TO CONCENTRATE ON 👍

Tortured_Mind



TM Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:53:14 PM » LEIPZIG +1 GOAL START 1-2 WITH SKYBET. GIVES YER THAT BIT MORE ADVANTAGE IF YER CONFIDENT ON THEM !!!

Dicky2006

Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:58:32 PM » Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 295





Posts: 72 295 Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:09:53 PM » Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 01:58:32 PM Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.

👍

NO BETS FOR ME TONIGHT ONLY A FOOL HANDS IT STRAIGHT BACK TO THE BOOKIES 👍



👍





NO BETS FOR ME TONIGHT ONLY A FOOL HANDS IT STRAIGHT BACK TO THE BOOKIES 👍

Itchy_ring

Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:59:58 PM » Good few of the sausage munchers wandering around near work when I was out at lunchtime

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 295





Posts: 72 295 Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:55:44 PM » THAT FUCKING VILLAGE IDIOT BLOKE 👍

CERTAINLY KNOWS HIS ONIONS 👍😂😂😂👍



CERTAINLY KNOWS HIS ONIONS 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

monkeyman

Posts: 8 673 Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:55:44 PM THAT FUCKING VILLAGE IDIOT BLOKE 👍



CERTAINLY KNOWS HIS ONIONS 👍😂😂😂👍

YER DO KNOW THEY WERE FAVOURITES TONIGHT ON A LOT OF BETTING SITES

NO KANE NO SON SHIT FORWARD LINE ITS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE YER DO KNOW THEY WERE FAVOURITES TONIGHT ON A LOT OF BETTING SITESNO KANE NO SON SHIT FORWARD LINE ITS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE Logged

Tortured_Mind



TM Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:02:29 AM »

SmogOnTour

Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:18:25 AM » Was quite impressed with RB tonight. 2, even 3 goals wouldn't have flattered them. Their manager has been making a lot of headlines too. Only 32yo.

Tortured_Mind



TM Re: RB LEIPZIG !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:35:35 AM » PLAYED VERY WELL AGAINST LIVERPOOL SO NO SURPRISE !!!