February 19, 2020, 02:33:12 PM
RB LEIPZIG !!!
Topic: RB LEIPZIG !!! (Read 85 times)
LEON TROTSKY
RB LEIPZIG !!!
Today
at 01:37:00 PM
WILL SURPRISE THE YIDS TONIGHT 👍
OVER 2 LEGS THE BRUSSEL SPROUTS WILL GO THROUGH 👍
LEAVING JUST THE FA CUP FOR THE PENNY CHEWS TO CONCENTRATE ON 👍
Tortured_Mind
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
Today
at 01:53:14 PM
LEIPZIG +1 GOAL START 1-2 WITH SKYBET. GIVES YER THAT BIT MORE ADVANTAGE IF YER CONFIDENT ON THEM !!!
Dicky2006
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
Today
at 01:58:32 PM
Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: RB LEIPZIG !!!
Today
at 02:09:53 PM
Today
at 01:58:32 PM
Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.
NO BETS FOR ME TONIGHT ONLY A FOOL HANDS IT STRAIGHT BACK TO THE BOOKIES 👍
