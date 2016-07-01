Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2020, 02:33:12 PM
Author Topic: RB LEIPZIG !!!  (Read 85 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 01:37:00 PM »
WILL SURPRISE THE YIDS TONIGHT 👍

OVER 2 LEGS THE BRUSSEL SPROUTS WILL GO THROUGH 👍

LEAVING JUST THE FA CUP FOR THE PENNY CHEWS TO CONCENTRATE ON  👍
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:53:14 PM »
LEIPZIG +1 GOAL START 1-2 WITH SKYBET. GIVES YER THAT BIT MORE ADVANTAGE IF YER CONFIDENT ON THEM !!!
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:58:32 PM »
Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:09:53 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 01:58:32 PM
Son being out is a massive blow to them, even more so than Kane in some ways.

👍


NO BETS FOR ME TONIGHT ONLY A FOOL HANDS IT STRAIGHT BACK TO THE BOOKIES 👍
