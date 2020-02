Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 583 Yet another load of the usual suspects « on: Yesterday at 09:38:10 AM » https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/grooming-gang-who-lured-young-huddersfield-girls-into-dark-and-sinister-world-found-guilty-of-multiple-sex-offences-1-10263345



Don't expect to hear about it on the TV or anywhere near the BBC front page. We don't want people knowing the scale of this problem.

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 495Fred West ruined my wife Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 AM » Cultural enrichment.



One of the victims targetted on her paper round ffs.



Jimmy Cooper

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 583 Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:22:17 PM

Yeah but what about the EDL.

Has that Tommy Robinson been banned from all social media now?



Its important we shutdown any and all voices who speak up about Islamic rape gangs and terrorist networks.

These monsters need to be allowed to go about their business without the public knowing about it.

