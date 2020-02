Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 580





Posts: 1 580 Yet another load of the usual suspects « on: Today at 09:38:10 AM » https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/grooming-gang-who-lured-young-huddersfield-girls-into-dark-and-sinister-world-found-guilty-of-multiple-sex-offences-1-10263345



Don't expect to hear about it on the TV or anywhere near the BBC front page. We don't want people knowing the scale of this problem.

Don't expect to hear about it on the TV or anywhere near the BBC front page. We don't want people knowing the scale of this problem. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 495





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 495Fred West ruined my wife Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:09:25 AM » Cultural enrichment.



One of the victims targetted on her paper round ffs.



All ten should be deported and have their family and friends at the mosque packed off with them. Logged