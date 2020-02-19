Welcome,
February 19, 2020, 07:20:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Yet another load of the usual suspects
Author
Topic: Yet another load of the usual suspects (Read 194 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 576
Yet another load of the usual suspects
«
on:
Today
at 09:38:10 AM »
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/grooming-gang-who-lured-young-huddersfield-girls-into-dark-and-sinister-world-found-guilty-of-multiple-sex-offences-1-10263345
Don't expect to hear about it on the TV or anywhere near the BBC front page. We don't want people knowing the scale of this problem.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 495
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:09:25 AM »
Cultural enrichment.
One of the victims targetted on her paper round ffs.
All ten should be deported and have their family and friends at the mosque packed off with them.
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 286
Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:16:37 PM »
I wonder if this Dave lad will rap about it on his next album.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 281
Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:31:25 PM »
Hopefully one less ..
https://twitter.com/WL3g3nd/status/1230097540667842562?s=09
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 669
Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:35:36 PM »
BROWN BLOKES WITH BEARDS
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: Yet another load of the usual suspects
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:56:04 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 10:09:25 AM
Cultural enrichment.
One of the victims targetted on her paper round ffs.
All ten should be deported and have their family and friends at the mosque packed off with them.
Deported?
They're most likely British
Logged
