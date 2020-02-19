Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Yet another load of the usual suspects  (Read 193 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 576


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:38:10 AM »
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/grooming-gang-who-lured-young-huddersfield-girls-into-dark-and-sinister-world-found-guilty-of-multiple-sex-offences-1-10263345

Don't expect to hear about it on the TV or anywhere near the BBC front page. We don't want people knowing the scale of this problem.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 495


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:09:25 AM »
Cultural enrichment.

One of the victims targetted on her paper round ffs.

All ten should be deported and have their family and friends at the mosque packed off with them.
Logged
Erimus44
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 286


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:37 PM »
I wonder if this Dave lad will rap about it on his next album. 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 281



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:31:25 PM »

Hopefully one less ..

https://twitter.com/WL3g3nd/status/1230097540667842562?s=09
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 669


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:35:36 PM »
BROWN BLOKES WITH BEARDS  lost
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 063


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:56:04 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 10:09:25 AM
Cultural enrichment.

One of the victims targetted on her paper round ffs.

All ten should be deported and have their family and friends at the mosque packed off with them.

Deported?

They're most likely British
Logged
