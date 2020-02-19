Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 574





Posts: 1 574 Yet another load of the usual suspects « on: Today at 09:38:10 AM » https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/grooming-gang-who-lured-young-huddersfield-girls-into-dark-and-sinister-world-found-guilty-of-multiple-sex-offences-1-10263345



Don't expect to hear about it on the TV or anywhere near the BBC front page. We don't want people knowing the scale of this problem.

