THE BINDIPPERS !!! « on: Today at 09:05:18 AM » WILL HAVE TO SCORE 3 IN THE REPLAY I RECKON 👍



CAN SEE ATLETICO SCORING AN AWAY GOAL 👍👍👍



THE URCHINS NEVER HAD A SHOT ON TARGET LAST NIGHT 😂😂😂



Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:45:35 AM » This season feeling all like an anti climax in champions league to be honest. I expect they'll be another legendary European night at Anfield coming up, but honestly, with the already won European Super Cup & World cup in the bag this season along with the Champions League won last season including achieving 97 points & being more than a year since Liverpool even dropped a single point at Anfiled supported by the forthcoming Premiership Title ready to be won in record time, I'm sorta bored with the champions league if that makes sense, but would still expect these history makers to end up going through but I'm not too bothered this season with this competition.

Probably sounding arrogant I know, but I'm dis-interested in this years champions league mainly due to all the other success's Liverpool have had & if I had a choice on champions league winners this season then I would like to see Man City win it as they have been unlucky last couple of seasons in this tournament & think it would seal Pep's legacy.



Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:09 PM »

Yaaaaaaaaaawn, what a boring poster you are

Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:13 PM »

DIFFERENT GAME AT ANFIELD I CAN SEE LIVERPOOL GOING THROUGH

BUT THEY WONT WIN IT THIS YEAR

NOT A CHANCE

Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:43:45 PM »

BUT THEY WONT WIN IT THIS YEAR

NOT A CHANCE DIFFERENT GAME AT ANFIELD I CAN SEE LIVERPOOL GOING THROUGHBUT THEY WONT WIN IT THIS YEAR

SIMEONE HAD THE DEFENCE TIP TOP 👍



SIMEONE HAD THE DEFENCE TIP TOP 👍

CAN SEE THE SAME AT ANFIELD.... CAN SEE THE DIPPERS SCORING 2 BUT I CAN SEE AN AWAY GOAL TOO 👍👍👍