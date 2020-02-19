Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2020, 10:26:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE BINDIPPERS !!!  (Read 213 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 294


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:05:18 AM »
WILL HAVE TO SCORE 3 IN THE REPLAY I RECKON  👍

CAN SEE ATLETICO SCORING AN AWAY GOAL  👍👍👍

THE URCHINS NEVER HAD A SHOT ON TARGET LAST NIGHT  😂😂😂

DIXIE ELL BE ALONG SOON  😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 281


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:45:35 AM »
This season feeling all like an anti climax in champions league to be honest. I expect they'll be another legendary European night at Anfield coming up, but honestly, with the already won European Super Cup & World cup in the bag this season along with the Champions League won last season including achieving 97 points & being more than a year since Liverpool even dropped a single point at Anfiled  supported by the forthcoming Premiership Title ready to be won in record time, I'm sorta bored with the champions league if that makes sense, but would still expect these history makers to end up going through but I'm not too bothered this season with this competition.

Probably sounding arrogant I know, but I'm dis-interested in this years champions league mainly due to all the other success's Liverpool have had & if I had a choice on champions league winners this season then I would like to see Man City win it as they have been unlucky last couple of seasons in this tournament & think it would seal Pep's legacy.
Logged
Hugo First
****
Online Online

Posts: 206


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:09 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 11:45:35 AM
This season feeling all like an anti climax in champions league to be honest. I expect they'll be another legendary European night at Anfield coming up, but honestly, with the already won European Super Cup & World cup in the bag this season along with the Champions League won last season including achieving 97 points & being more than a year since Liverpool even dropped a single point at Anfiled  supported by the forthcoming Premiership Title ready to be won in record time, I'm sorta bored with the champions league if that makes sense, but would still expect these history makers to end up going through but I'm not too bothered this season with this competition.

Probably sounding arrogant I know, but I'm dis-interested in this years champions league mainly due to all the other success's Liverpool have had & if I had a choice on champions league winners this season then I would like to see Man City win it as they have been unlucky last couple of seasons in this tournament & think it would seal Pep's legacy.


Yaaaaaaaaaawn, what a boring poster you are
Logged
UTB
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 672


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:13 PM »
NOT A CHANCE DIFFERENT GAME AT ANFIELD I CAN SEE LIVERPOOL GOING THROUGH
BUT THEY WONT WIN IT THIS YEAR  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 294


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:43:45 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:41:13 PM
NOT A CHANCE DIFFERENT GAME AT ANFIELD I CAN SEE LIVERPOOL GOING THROUGH
BUT THEY WONT WIN IT THIS YEAR  :like:

SIMEONE HAD THE DEFENCE TIP TOP 👍

CAN SEE THE SAME AT ANFIELD.... CAN SEE THE DIPPERS SCORING 2 BUT I CAN SEE AN AWAY GOAL TOO  👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 900



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:14:34 PM »
Fuck the Lancashire cunts.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 