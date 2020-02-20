LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « on: Yesterday at 08:47:33 AM » DID ANY DAFT CUNT WATCH IT 👎



NOT ON MY FUCKING WATCH 👎



I HAVE GOT BLACK FRIENDS WHO WE'RE TOTALLY EMBARRASSED BY IT ALL 👍



FUCKING SHOCKING 😡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:12 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:57:53 AM didn't watch it



no interest in it whatsoever





I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM 👍 I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 290







Posts: 8 290 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:28:46 AM » Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 596





Posts: 1 596 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:28:46 AM Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated



All award shows have surrendered themselves to social justice causes rather than rewarding talent and ability, hence now they are entirely irrelevant.



All award shows have surrendered themselves to social justice causes rather than rewarding talent and ability, hence now they are entirely irrelevant. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 AM » IF A WHITE RAPPER USED THE WORDS WHITE IN ALL HIS LYRICS... LIKE SOME OF THE BLACKS DID LAST NIGHT USING THE WORD BLACK IN THE LYRICS IT WOULD BE MAINLINE UPROAR NEWS THIS MORNING 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:54:32 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7488165/Mother-teenager-stabbed-death-brother-Dave-slams-rapper-paying-tribute-killer.html



👎👎👎



BROTHERS A KILLER AND HE HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL OTHER PEOPLE. 😡



FUCKING JOKE 😡 👎👎👎BROTHERS A KILLER AND HE HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL OTHER PEOPLE. 😡FUCKING JOKE 😡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 290







Posts: 8 290 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:18:21 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:07:36 AM





Daves album is excellent

Enjoyed itDaves album is excellent

Horses for courses. Dave, someone who condones and justifies cold blooded murder on the streets of London but accuses the PM of racism despite having appointed two poc in his cabinet. You have crass taste in "music" Horses for courses. Dave, someone who condones and justifies cold blooded murder on the streets of London but accuses the PM of racism despite having appointed two poc in his cabinet. You have crass taste in "music" Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:06:05 PM » MATTY COULDN'T GET A RIZE IN HIS PANTS IF LISA WAS TICKLING HIS BALLS 👎😂😂😂👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:13:50 PM » CRASS WE'RE A GREAT FUCKING BAND 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 123



UTB





Posts: 9 123UTB Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:34:31 PM » think the prodigy performed that night, and Jarvis Cocker got on stage while peado Jacko did his set.



Have no idea who Dave is, first i have heard of him was on the news this morning. Seen his rant and rolled my eyes, then a quick push of a button and "OFF" he was gone. Stormzy, is self indulgent shite, and anyone who thinks that this racist cunt has any talent, should be dumped in the north sea. Not watched the Brits since 1996think the prodigy performed that night, and Jarvis Cocker got on stage while peado Jacko did his set.Have no idea who Dave is, first i have heard of him was on the news this morning. Seen his rant and rolled my eyes, then a quick push of a button and "OFF" he was gone. Stormzy, is self indulgent shite, and anyone who thinks that this racist cunt has any talent, should be dumped in the north sea. Logged

38red

Online



Posts: 253





Posts: 253 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:28:01 PM » It was better than usual. Lizzo and Celeste were great and most of the other acts were OK to good. Only Jack Whitehall was absolute shite. Logged

Mufflar

Offline



Posts: 9 388





Posts: 9 388 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:28:14 PM » Seen a clip of his performance, reminded me of the McCain chips advert about all kinds of families with Ricky Tomlinson Logged

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 199





MixerPosts: 199 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #29 on: Today at 02:27:19 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:00:12 AM I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM 👍



We're supposed to believe Trotsky has "A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS" all assumedly in their 50's who watched THE BRIT AWARDS then contacted him to say the rapper doesn't speak for them? Yeah righto...



We're supposed to believe Trotsky has "A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS" all assumedly in their 50's who watched THE BRIT AWARDS then contacted him to say the rapper doesn't speak for them? Yeah righto... Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #30 on: Today at 02:33:40 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 02:27:19 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:00:12 AM I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM 👍



We're supposed to believe Trotsky has "A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS" all assumedly in their 50's who watched THE BRIT AWARDS then contacted him to say the rapper doesn't speak for them? Yeah righto...





We're supposed to believe Trotsky has "A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS" all assumedly in their 50's who watched THE BRIT AWARDS then contacted him to say the rapper doesn't speak for them? Yeah righto...



ANOTHER CLOWN 🤡



GO ON TOMMOS FACEBOOK..... THE DERBY LAD WHO USED TO LEAD THE DLF TILL HE GOT A 5 YEAR BAN.... WELL KNOWN DJ AND NORTHERN SOUL FANATIC AND WELL RESPECTED IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY 👍



TURN AROUND LAD AND YOU MIGHT SEE YER ARSE IN THE MIRROR AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍 ANOTHER CLOWN 🤡GO ON TOMMOS FACEBOOK..... THE DERBY LAD WHO USED TO LEAD THE DLF TILL HE GOT A 5 YEAR BAN.... WELL KNOWN DJ AND NORTHERN SOUL FANATIC AND WELL RESPECTED IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY 👍TURN AROUND LAD AND YOU MIGHT SEE YER ARSE IN THE MIRROR AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 316





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #31 on: Today at 02:36:32 PM » Not stirring the pot but that was the most racist Britt awards ever Dave and stormzy, all they have done is caused bigger divides fucking DISGRACEFUL shame on you both . Making yourselves richer, for political statements. You don't speak for me fucking embarrassing, I'm ashamed. All this London hard times bull shit I've had a harder life than you, but I don't mention race or colour, the itv are fucking terrible for allowing this to be on tele shame on them too actually prasing them, if they were white rappers singing them songs there would be riots Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 199





MixerPosts: 199 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #34 on: Today at 10:20:14 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:40 PM

ANOTHER CLOWN 🤡



GO ON TOMMOS FACEBOOK..... THE DERBY LAD WHO USED TO LEAD THE DLF TILL HE GOT A 5 YEAR BAN.... WELL KNOWN DJ AND NORTHERN SOUL FANATIC AND WELL RESPECTED IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY 👍



TURN AROUND LAD AND YOU MIGHT SEE YER ARSE IN THE MIRROR AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍



Jesus wept. ONE lad from DERBY on Facebook = A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS



You really are as thick as fuck Jesus wept. ONE lad from DERBY on Facebook = A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDSYou really are as thick as fuck « Last Edit: Today at 10:31:18 PM by DowningAlbion » Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"