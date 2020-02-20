Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 10:47:53 PM
Author Topic: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!!  (Read 871 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 08:47:33 AM »
DID ANY DAFT CUNT WATCH IT  👎

NOT ON MY FUCKING WATCH  👎

I HAVE GOT BLACK FRIENDS WHO WE'RE TOTALLY EMBARRASSED BY IT ALL 👍

FUCKING SHOCKING  😡
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:57:53 AM »
didn't watch it

no interest in it whatsoever
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:12 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:57:53 AM
didn't watch it

no interest in it whatsoever


I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED  AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM  👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:06:26 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:47:33 AM
DID ANY DAFT CUNT WATCH IT  👎

NOT ON MY FUCKING WATCH  👎

I HAVE GOT BLACK FRIENDS WHO WE'RE TOTALLY EMBARRASSED BY IT ALL 👍

FUCKING SHOCKING  😡

I'd rather shit in my hands and clap.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:28:46 AM »
Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:40:26 AM »
Its like civilisation in reverse.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:28:46 AM
Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated

All award shows have surrendered themselves to social justice causes rather than rewarding talent and ability, hence now they are entirely irrelevant.

Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:37 AM »
Why would anyone want to watch shxte like that?
Skinz
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 AM »
It's because of cunts like this why shit like this is allowed/accepted:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YM3zR0kJEc  souey
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 AM »
IF A WHITE RAPPER USED THE WORDS WHITE IN ALL HIS LYRICS... LIKE SOME OF THE BLACKS DID LAST NIGHT USING THE WORD BLACK IN THE LYRICS IT WOULD BE MAINLINE UPROAR NEWS THIS MORNING  👎
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:11:16 AM »
This should be Labours new meme
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:54:32 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7488165/Mother-teenager-stabbed-death-brother-Dave-slams-rapper-paying-tribute-killer.html

👎👎👎

BROTHERS A KILLER AND HE HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL OTHER PEOPLE. 😡

FUCKING JOKE 😡
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:07:36 AM »
Enjoyed it  :like:


Daves album is excellent  :like: :like:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:18:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:07:36 AM
Enjoyed it  :like:


Daves album is excellent  :like: :like:

Horses for courses. Dave, someone who condones and justifies cold blooded murder on the streets of London but accuses the PM of racism despite having appointed two poc in his cabinet. You have crass taste in "music"
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:41:45 PM »
Youve hurt my feelings now
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:06:05 PM »
MATTY COULDN'T GET A RIZE IN HIS PANTS IF LISA WAS TICKLING HIS BALLS  👎😂😂😂👎
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:10:37 PM »
Except for Wee Wrongun of course  :nige:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:13:50 PM »
CRASS  WE'RE A GREAT FUCKING BAND  👍😎👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:28:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:10:37 PM
Except for Wee Wrongun of course  :nige:

Its what you deserve supporting racism ... :unlike:

 I know Lisa detests all forms racism after speaking to her last week. Fucking abhors it. I would certainly fuck it like  :like: charles
Micksgrill
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:31:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:00:12 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:57:53 AM
didn't watch it

no interest in it whatsoever


I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED  AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM  👍

I wouldn't worry too much about that twat as he will prob be in the news next for getting knifed in london.  Why on earth young uns wantvto listen to that crap
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:34:31 PM »
Not watched the Brits since 1996  think the prodigy performed that night, and Jarvis Cocker got on stage while peado Jacko did his set.

Have no idea who Dave is, first i have heard of him was on the news this morning. Seen his rant and rolled my eyes, then a quick push of a button and "OFF" he was gone. Stormzy, is self indulgent shite, and anyone who thinks that this racist cunt has any talent, should be dumped in the north sea.
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:41:43 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:28:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:10:37 PM
Except for Wee Wrongun of course  :nige:

Its what you deserve supporting racism ... :unlike:

 I know Lisa detests all forms racism after speaking to her last week. Fucking abhors it. I would certainly fuck it like  :like: charles


15 years too old for you  :unlike:
barwickred
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:05:38 PM »
Dave's real name is Rodney. True Story :homer:
38red
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:28:01 PM »
It was better than usual. Lizzo and Celeste were great and most of the other acts were OK to good. Only Jack Whitehall was absolute shite.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:59:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:13:50 PM
CRASS  WE'RE A GREAT FUCKING BAND  👍😎👍

Liddle - if you don't understand when to use an apostrophe then for fucks sake don't try.

Just makes you look (even more) stupid

 monkey
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:11:44 PM »
When Dave speaks da white honky's listen. Innit.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:20:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:13:50 PM
CRASS  WE'RE A GREAT FUCKING BAND  👍😎👍

Talentless, anarchist, Lefty shitheads. Right up your street I suppose?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:30:25 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:20:13 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:13:50 PM
CRASS  WE'RE A GREAT FUCKING BAND  👍😎👍

Talentless, anarchist, Lefty shitheads. Right up your street I suppose?

I SUPPOSE YOU WERE STILL WANKING OVER THE BAY CITY ROLLERS. YOU UTTER FUCKING CLOWN  👍😂😂😂🤡
Mufflar
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:28:14 PM »
Seen a clip of his performance, reminded me of the McCain chips advert about all kinds of families with Ricky Tomlinson
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:27:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:00:12 AM
I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED  AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM  👍

We're supposed to believe Trotsky has "A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS" all assumedly in their 50's who watched THE BRIT AWARDS then contacted him to say the rapper doesn't speak for them? Yeah righto...

:jackanory:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:33:40 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 02:27:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:00:12 AM
I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED  AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM  👍

We're supposed to believe Trotsky has "A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS" all assumedly in their 50's who watched THE BRIT AWARDS then contacted him to say the rapper doesn't speak for them? Yeah righto...

:jackanory:


ANOTHER CLOWN 🤡

GO ON TOMMOS FACEBOOK..... THE DERBY LAD WHO USED TO LEAD THE DLF TILL HE GOT A 5 YEAR BAN.... WELL KNOWN DJ AND NORTHERN SOUL FANATIC AND WELL RESPECTED IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY 👍

TURN AROUND LAD AND YOU MIGHT SEE YER ARSE IN THE MIRROR AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:36:32 PM »
Not stirring the pot but that was the most racist Britt awards ever Dave and stormzy, all they have done is caused bigger divides fucking DISGRACEFUL shame on you both . Making yourselves richer,  for political statements.  You don't speak for me fucking embarrassing, I'm ashamed. All this London hard times bull shit I've had a harder  life than you,  but I don't mention race or colour, the itv are fucking terrible for allowing this to be on tele shame on them too actually prasing them, if they were white rappers singing them songs there would be riots
El Capitan
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:37:15 PM »
SNOWFLAKE ALERT
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:43:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:37:15 PM
SNOWFLAKE ALERT



YES PROPER ONE 👍 MIGHT EVEN GIVE YOU A RIZE IN YER PANTS EL TWATTY  😂😂😂
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:20:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:40 PM

ANOTHER CLOWN 🤡

GO ON TOMMOS FACEBOOK..... THE DERBY LAD WHO USED TO LEAD THE DLF TILL HE GOT A 5 YEAR BAN.... WELL KNOWN DJ AND NORTHERN SOUL FANATIC AND WELL RESPECTED IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY 👍

TURN AROUND LAD AND YOU MIGHT SEE YER ARSE IN THE MIRROR AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍

Jesus wept. ONE lad from DERBY on Facebook = A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS rava

You really are as thick as fuck
Skinz
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:34:01 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:20:14 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:40 PM

ANOTHER CLOWN 🤡

GO ON TOMMOS FACEBOOK..... THE DERBY LAD WHO USED TO LEAD THE DLF TILL HE GOT A 5 YEAR BAN.... WELL KNOWN DJ AND NORTHERN SOUL FANATIC AND WELL RESPECTED IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY 👍

TURN AROUND LAD AND YOU MIGHT SEE YER ARSE IN THE MIRROR AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍

Jesus wept. ONE lad from DERBY on Facebook = A LOT OF BLACK FRIENDS rava

You really are as thick as fuck

Spastics call you a spastic. Did you know that?
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:41:55 PM »
Only the absolute scum of the earth think "spastic" or "mong" are acceptable as insults you fucking thick Manc Spicehead
