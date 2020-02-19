LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 284





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « on: Today at 08:47:33 AM » DID ANY DAFT CUNT WATCH IT 👎



NOT ON MY FUCKING WATCH 👎



I HAVE GOT BLACK FRIENDS WHO WE'RE TOTALLY EMBARRASSED BY IT ALL 👍



FUCKING SHOCKING 😡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 284





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:00:12 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:57:53 AM didn't watch it



no interest in it whatsoever





I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM 👍 I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 280







Posts: 8 280 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:46 AM » Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 576





Posts: 1 576 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:47 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:28:46 AM Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated



All award shows have surrendered themselves to social justice causes rather than rewarding talent and ability, hence now they are entirely irrelevant.



All award shows have surrendered themselves to social justice causes rather than rewarding talent and ability, hence now they are entirely irrelevant. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 284





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:00:05 AM » IF A WHITE RAPPER USED THE WORDS WHITE IN ALL HIS LYRICS... LIKE SOME OF THE BLACKS DID LAST NIGHT USING THE WORD BLACK IN THE LYRICS IT WOULD BE MAINLINE UPROAR NEWS THIS MORNING 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 284





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:54:32 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7488165/Mother-teenager-stabbed-death-brother-Dave-slams-rapper-paying-tribute-killer.html



👎👎👎



BROTHERS A KILLER AND HE HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL OTHER PEOPLE. 😡



FUCKING JOKE 😡 👎👎👎BROTHERS A KILLER AND HE HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL OTHER PEOPLE. 😡FUCKING JOKE 😡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 280







Posts: 8 280 Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:18:21 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:07:36 AM





Daves album is excellent

Enjoyed itDaves album is excellent

Horses for courses. Dave, someone who condones and justifies cold blooded murder on the streets of London but accuses the PM of racism despite having appointed two poc in his cabinet. You have crass taste in "music" Horses for courses. Dave, someone who condones and justifies cold blooded murder on the streets of London but accuses the PM of racism despite having appointed two poc in his cabinet. You have crass taste in "music" Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 284





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:06:05 PM » MATTY COULDN'T GET A RIZE IN HIS PANTS IF LISA WAS TICKLING HIS BALLS 👎😂😂😂👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 284





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!! « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:13:50 PM » CRASS WE'RE A GREAT FUCKING BAND 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......