Author Topic: THE RACIST BRIT AWARDS !!!  (Read 479 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 08:47:33 AM »
DID ANY DAFT CUNT WATCH IT  👎

NOT ON MY FUCKING WATCH  👎

I HAVE GOT BLACK FRIENDS WHO WE'RE TOTALLY EMBARRASSED BY IT ALL 👍

FUCKING SHOCKING  😡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:53 AM »
didn't watch it

no interest in it whatsoever
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:00:12 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:57:53 AM
didn't watch it

no interest in it whatsoever


I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED  AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:06:26 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:47:33 AM
DID ANY DAFT CUNT WATCH IT  👎

NOT ON MY FUCKING WATCH  👎

I HAVE GOT BLACK FRIENDS WHO WE'RE TOTALLY EMBARRASSED BY IT ALL 👍

FUCKING SHOCKING  😡

I'd rather shit in my hands and clap.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:46 AM »
Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:40:26 AM »
Its like civilisation in reverse.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:47 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:28:46 AM
Black racism is trendy and on the increase and promoting victimhood is Labours key strategy. When you consider some of the brilliance weve had on that awards show it shows how much our talent pool has degenerated

All award shows have surrendered themselves to social justice causes rather than rewarding talent and ability, hence now they are entirely irrelevant.

Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:37 AM »
Why would anyone want to watch shxte like that?
Skinz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:59:34 AM »
It's because of cunts like this why shit like this is allowed/accepted:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YM3zR0kJEc  souey
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:00:05 AM »
IF A WHITE RAPPER USED THE WORDS WHITE IN ALL HIS LYRICS... LIKE SOME OF THE BLACKS DID LAST NIGHT USING THE WORD BLACK IN THE LYRICS IT WOULD BE MAINLINE UPROAR NEWS THIS MORNING  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:11:16 AM »
This should be Labours new meme
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:54:32 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7488165/Mother-teenager-stabbed-death-brother-Dave-slams-rapper-paying-tribute-killer.html

👎👎👎

BROTHERS A KILLER AND HE HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL OTHER PEOPLE. 😡

FUCKING JOKE 😡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:07:36 AM »
Enjoyed it  :like:


Daves album is excellent  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:18:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:07:36 AM
Enjoyed it  :like:


Daves album is excellent  :like: :like:

Horses for courses. Dave, someone who condones and justifies cold blooded murder on the streets of London but accuses the PM of racism despite having appointed two poc in his cabinet. You have crass taste in "music"
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:41:45 PM »
Youve hurt my feelings now
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:06:05 PM »
MATTY COULDN'T GET A RIZE IN HIS PANTS IF LISA WAS TICKLING HIS BALLS  👎😂😂😂👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:10:37 PM »
Except for Wee Wrongun of course  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:13:50 PM »
CRASS  WE'RE A GREAT FUCKING BAND  👍😎👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:28:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:10:37 PM
Except for Wee Wrongun of course  :nige:

Its what you deserve supporting racism ... :unlike:

 I know Lisa detests all forms racism after speaking to her last week. Fucking abhors it. I would certainly fuck it like  :like: charles
Micksgrill
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:31:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:00:12 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:57:53 AM
didn't watch it

no interest in it whatsoever


I NEVER NEITHER...... BUT A LOT OF MY BLACK FRIENDS ARE TOTALLY DISGUSTED  AND HAVE EXPRESSED THAT THESE CUNTS ON THERE DONT SPEAK FOR THEM  👍

I wouldn't worry too much about that twat as he will prob be in the news next for getting knifed in london.  Why on earth young uns wantvto listen to that crap
RedSteel
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:34:31 PM »
Not watched the Brits since 1996  think the prodigy performed that night, and Jarvis Cocker got on stage while peado Jacko did his set.

Have no idea who Dave is, first i have heard of him was on the news this morning. Seen his rant and rolled my eyes, then a quick push of a button and "OFF" he was gone. Stormzy, is self indulgent shite, and anyone who thinks that this racist cunt has any talent, should be dumped in the north sea.
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:41:43 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 02:28:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:10:37 PM
Except for Wee Wrongun of course  :nige:

Its what you deserve supporting racism ... :unlike:

 I know Lisa detests all forms racism after speaking to her last week. Fucking abhors it. I would certainly fuck it like  :like: charles


15 years too old for you  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
barwickred
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:05:38 PM »
Dave's real name is Rodney. True Story :homer:
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
38red
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:28:01 PM »
It was better than usual. Lizzo and Celeste were great and most of the other acts were OK to good. Only Jack Whitehall was absolute shite.
