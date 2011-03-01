It's brilliant how success brings out the jealousy in people. There is not a football fan in the world who would not want the great German as their manager along with having this history making team that is Liverpool wearing their club shirt.
Liverpool already won more games than Manures treble winning season with 12 games still to go with only needing another 4 points from those games to eclipse their points total. The invincible's & City's centurion's have a case for debating if they were a better team than this current history making Liverpool team, but them apart, just accept & enjoy what you are witnessing.
Come on you bitters, credit were it is due, give these history makers the credit their achievements over the great one's tenure deserves.
