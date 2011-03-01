Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Athletico Mince « on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 PM » Saul Destroying for the Heysel murderers and plastics.



Yellow card for the skinny fake teeth Gergum.

dixieland

Posts: 1 278 Re: Athletico Mince « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:06:03 AM » Please don't feel sorry for them Westlane. Lifting the premiership title in May to go with the already won European Super Cup along with the World Cup coupled with the champions league last season finishing league on 97 points (blowing away anything any other team excluding Man City ever did) I'm sure will go along way in getting the 'history makers' over this defeat.



Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Athletico Mince « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:00 AM » Big fan of the Sun ever since their stance on Hillsbrough.



Great that you are sticking with the Heysel murderers through thick and thin.



Gergum is rattled. Trying to big up all the western orientals and plastics that pack Anfield and make it such a library. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Athletico Mince « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:26:05 AM »





Apart from Dixie that is the Bindippers have boycotted the Sun Newspaper after the hillsborough stuff.Apart from Dixie that is Logged Glory Glory Man United

dixieland

Re: Athletico Mince « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:50:12 AM » It's brilliant how success brings out the jealousy in people. There is not a football fan in the world who would not want the great German as their manager along with having this history making team that is Liverpool wearing their club shirt.



Liverpool already won more games than Manures treble winning season with 12 games still to go with only needing another 4 points from those games to eclipse their points total. The invincible's & City's centurion's have a case for debating if they were a better team than this current history making Liverpool team, but them apart, just accept & enjoy what you are witnessing.



Come on you bitters, credit were it is due, give these history makers the credit their achievements over the great one's tenure deserves.



Hugo First

Re: Athletico Mince « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:01:10 AM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 10:50:12 AM It's brilliant how success brings out the jealousy in people. There is not a football fan in the world who would not want the great German as their manager along with having this history making team that is Liverpool wearing their club shirt.



Liverpool already won more games than Manures treble winning season with 12 games still to go with only needing another 4 points from those games to eclipse their points total. The invincible's & City's centurion's have a case for debating if they were a better team than this current history making Liverpool team, but them apart, just accept & enjoy what you are witnessing.



Come on you bitters, credit were it is due, give these history makers the credit their achievements over the great one's tenure deserves.







GO BOIL YOUR HEAD