February 19, 2020, 01:43:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BARROW !!!
Topic: BARROW !!! (Read 203 times)
Tortured_Mind
BARROW !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:47:50 PM »
LOOKS LIKE THEY COULD BE RETURNING TO THE LEAGUE AFTER A NEAR 50 YEAR ABSENCE !!!
I'M A BIT OF A TRADITIONALIST ME !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Re: BARROW !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 08:47:50 PM
LOOKS LIKE THEY COULD BE RETURNING TO THE LEAGUE AFTER A NEAR 50 YEAR ABSENCE !!!
I'M A BIT OF A MENTALIST ME !!!
SORTED 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: BARROW !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:31 PM »
BARROW IN FURNESS CLINTONS ARE GONNA CELEBRATE THIS ON BUD
BEER ME T.M
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
Re: BARROW !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:05:04 PM »
IT'S BEEN A LOOOOOOOONG TIME !!!
tunstall
Re: BARROW !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:14 PM »
Biggest away following at the Riverside?
Or did I make that up?
Bud Wiser
Re: BARROW !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:17 PM »
It was certainly up there. Around 6000 from memory, along with other illustrious names such as: Hednesford & Nuneaton Borough. I also remember from the day that if you'd just transported in from the planet Tharg you wouldn't have known which one was the Conference North side!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
Re: BARROW !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:38 PM »
WHEEL
