Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2020, 01:43:32 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BARROW !!!  (Read 203 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 208



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:47:50 PM »
LOOKS LIKE THEY COULD BE RETURNING TO THE LEAGUE AFTER A NEAR 50 YEAR ABSENCE !!!   :mido:

I'M A BIT OF A TRADITIONALIST ME !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 260


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:47:50 PM
LOOKS LIKE THEY COULD BE RETURNING TO THE LEAGUE AFTER A NEAR 50 YEAR ABSENCE !!!   :mido:

I'M A BIT OF A MENTALIST  ME !!!   

SORTED 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 622


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:03:31 PM »
BARROW IN FURNESS CLINTONS ARE GONNA CELEBRATE THIS ON BUD  :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME T.M  :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 208



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM »
IT'S BEEN A LOOOOOOOONG TIME !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 055


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 PM »
Biggest away following at the Riverside?

Or did I make that up?
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 554

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 PM »
It was certainly up there. Around 6000 from memory, along with other illustrious names such as: Hednesford & Nuneaton Borough. I also remember from the day that if you'd just transported in from the planet Tharg you wouldn't have known which one was the Conference North side! 
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 667


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 PM »
WHEEL  :ponce:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 