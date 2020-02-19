Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2020, 03:49:24 AM
Author Topic: Middlesbrough Supporters Forum  (Read 180 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 407

Pack o cunts


« on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 PM »
What a singularly pointless meeting

https://www.boro.support/middlesbrough-supporters-forummeeting-37/

Helps maintain Nob Tickles self importance I guess

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BoroPE
Posts: 2 152


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 PM »
Looks like Boro fusion are having a few problems due to lack of members.  klins
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 407

Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:48:17 PM »
Who are they?

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BoroPE
Posts: 2 152


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:53:06 PM »
https://www.boro.support/boro-fusion/
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 169


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:50:39 PM »
Doesn't Old Red Nose have something to do with it.  No doubt they begin with a prayer to St Greta and a discussion of LBGQT issues.
ccole
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:47:24 AM »
 how to avoid a repeat of the sectarian songs and abuse aimed at James McLean

The ignorant fools dont even know what they are talking about.  Who do these people think they represent?  :wanker:


I see no one was there from the club, again.
