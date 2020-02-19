Welcome,
February 19, 2020, 03:49:24 AM
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough Supporters Forum (Read 180 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Middlesbrough Supporters Forum
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:15:23 PM »
What a singularly pointless meeting
https://www.boro.support/middlesbrough-supporters-forummeeting-37/
Helps maintain Nob Tickles self importance I guess
BoroPE
Re: Middlesbrough Supporters Forum
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:21 PM »
Looks like Boro fusion are having a few problems due to lack of members.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Middlesbrough Supporters Forum
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:17 PM »
Who are they?
BoroPE
Re: Middlesbrough Supporters Forum
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:06 PM »
https://www.boro.support/boro-fusion/
Bill Buxton
Re: Middlesbrough Supporters Forum
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:39 PM »
Doesn't Old Red Nose have something to do with it. No doubt they begin with a prayer to St Greta and a discussion of LBGQT issues.
ccole
Re: Middlesbrough Supporters Forum
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:47:24 AM »
how to avoid a repeat of the sectarian songs and abuse aimed at James McLean
The ignorant fools dont even know what they are talking about. Who do these people think they represent?
I see no one was there from the club, again.
