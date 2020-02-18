Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 18, 2020, 03:38:55 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
£590 fine for saying - is it a boy or a girl
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: £590 fine for saying - is it a boy or a girl (Read 155 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 568
£590 fine for saying - is it a boy or a girl
«
on:
Today
at 11:52:59 AM »
This country has gone fucking mad
https://www.google.com/amp/s/uk.news.yahoo.com/amphtml/transgender-pcso-wales-court-133507745.html
The police and courts have been overran by far leftist ideological lunatics.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 038
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: £590 fine for saying - is it a boy or a girl
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:55:53 PM »
So a sensitive type becomes a copper.
Boy or girl maybe.
Fuckin stupid cunt for definite.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 039
Re: £590 fine for saying - is it a boy or a girl
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:03:28 PM »
Do they give those fake coppers truncheons?
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 359
Re: £590 fine for saying - is it a boy or a girl
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:05:21 PM »
Another cunt going on the sick with stress
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...