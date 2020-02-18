Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 18, 2020, 03:38:50 PM
Author Topic: £590 fine for saying - is it a boy or a girl  (Read 154 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 11:52:59 AM »
This country has gone fucking mad

https://www.google.com/amp/s/uk.news.yahoo.com/amphtml/transgender-pcso-wales-court-133507745.html

The police and courts have been overran by far leftist ideological lunatics.

Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:55:53 PM »
So a sensitive type becomes a copper.

Boy or girl maybe.


Fuckin stupid cunt for definite.
Skinz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:03:28 PM »
Do they give those fake coppers truncheons?  klins
mingebag
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:05:21 PM »
Another cunt going on the sick with stress
