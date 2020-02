Bobupanddown

No state of the art cancer drugs for children though - no those poor fuckers can raise their own funds to get to the US for treatment.



But we can all pay for gastric band treatments for those who have stuffed their face on our welfare system or sex change drugs for the mentally Ill.



This is everything wrong with socialised healthcare.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51530274

