February 18, 2020, 01:39:43 AM
I AGREE WITH SOUEY RE VAR !!!
Topic: I AGREE WITH SOUEY RE VAR !!! (Read 86 times)
Tortured_Mind
I AGREE WITH SOUEY RE VAR !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:13:46 PM
ANY PART OF THE SCORERS BODY ONSIDE GOAL STANDS. SIMPLES !!! STOP THIS MILLIMETER OFFSIDE MALARKEY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Re: I AGREE WITH SOUEY RE VAR !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:25:54 PM
IS THAT WHAT HE SAID
Tortured_Mind
Re: I AGREE WITH SOUEY RE VAR !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM
HE SAID IT ALRIGHT . . . HE SAID IT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Snoozy
Re: I AGREE WITH SOUEY RE VAR !!!
Today
Today at 12:26:18 AM
Ex Ref mate of mine said the old rule of thumb was clear daylight between attacker and defender.
