February 18, 2020, 09:09:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
Author
Topic: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM (Read 218 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 663
WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:47 PM
AGAIN
I RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 395
The ace face.
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:58 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:57:47 PM
AGAIN
I RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON
he supports his team through thick and thicker, sometimes until injury time.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 253
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:07:46 AM
IT'S A NEW FUCKING BRAIN THE DULL CUNT NEEDS 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 979
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:12:51 PM
Seems like no one gives a fuck, now theres a surprise!
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 621
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:01:32 PM
HEY OLDFOOL GO AND DO SOME MATHS KEY STAGE 3 YOU OLD BAFFOON
IM STICKING WITH CHELSKI BOYS
WAS PISSED OFF WHEN WE WENT 2 NIL DOWN SO WENT TO THE BOGS AND WATCH MULHOLLAND DRIVE ON MY PHONE
WE WAS ROBBED
WE WAS ROBBED
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 979
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:38:49 PM
Dickhead.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 621
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:42:26 PM
HEY HOLGATE DO YOU KNOW YOUR TIMES TABLES YET?
BEER ME OLD TIMER
BEER ME OLD TIMER
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 979
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:23:47 PM
Heres a thought, why dont you get Steve to launch a junior section for those with a mental age of 12 or under? Far more fitting for those whove failed to mature.
Logged
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 150
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:34:58 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:23:47 PM
Heres a thought, why dont you get Steve to launch a junior section for those with a mental age of 12 or under? Far more fitting for those whove failed to mature.
Holgateoldskool in this day and age we should have more understanding of people with Mental Health issues.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 979
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:58:29 PM
Well you do have a point- sorry
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 621
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:04:26 PM
WHY DOESNT STEVE HAVE A BORING SECTION AND YOU TWO FUCKIN PLEBS CAN BE ADMIN
BEER ME BOYS
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 979
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:08:46 PM
You bore the fuck out of everyone already, dickhead.
Logged
