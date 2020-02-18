Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 18, 2020, 09:09:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM  (Read 218 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 663


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM »
AGAIN  lost
I RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON  :nige:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 395


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM
AGAIN  lost
I RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON  :nige:
he supports his team through thick and thicker, sometimes until injury time. :mido:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 253


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:07:46 AM »
IT'S A NEW FUCKING BRAIN THE DULL CUNT NEEDS 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 979


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:51 PM »
Seems like no one gives a fuck, now theres a surprise!
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:01:32 PM »
HEY OLDFOOL GO AND DO SOME MATHS KEY STAGE 3 YOU OLD BAFFOON    :alf: :nige:

IM STICKING WITH CHELSKI BOYS  :like: :like: :like:

WAS PISSED OFF WHEN WE WENT 2 NIL DOWN SO WENT TO THE BOGS AND WATCH MULHOLLAND DRIVE ON MY PHONE  :homer: :homer: :homer:

WE WAS ROBBED  lost

WE WAS ROBBED   souey

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 979


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:38:49 PM »
Dickhead.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:42:26 PM »
HEY HOLGATE DO YOU KNOW YOUR TIMES TABLES YET?  :nige: :alf: monkey

BEER ME OLD TIMER :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 979


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:23:47 PM »
Heres a thought, why dont you get Steve to launch a junior section for those with a mental age of 12 or under? Far more fitting for those whove failed to mature.
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 150


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:34:58 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:23:47 PM
Heres a thought, why dont you get Steve to launch a junior section for those with a mental age of 12 or under? Far more fitting for those whove failed to mature.

Holgateoldskool in this day and age we should have more understanding of people with Mental Health issues.  :duh:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 979


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:58:29 PM »
Well you do have a point- sorry
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:04:26 PM »
WHY DOESNT STEVE HAVE A BORING SECTION AND YOU TWO FUCKIN PLEBS CAN BE ADMIN  monkey :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 979


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:08:46 PM »
You bore the fuck out of everyone already, dickhead.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 