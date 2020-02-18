Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 18, 2020, 06:32:54 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM (Read 158 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 661
WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:47 PM »
AGAIN
I RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 395
The ace face.
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:58 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:57:47 PM
AGAIN
I RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON
he supports his team through thick and thicker, sometimes until injury time.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 251
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:07:46 AM »
IT'S A NEW FUCKING BRAIN THE DULL CUNT NEEDS 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 975
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:12:51 PM »
Seems like no one gives a fuck, now theres a surprise!
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:01:32 PM »
HEY OLDFOOL GO AND DO SOME MATHS KEY STAGE 3 YOU OLD BAFFOON
IM STICKING WITH CHELSKI BOYS
WAS PISSED OFF WHEN WE WENT 2 NIL DOWN SO WENT TO THE BOGS AND WATCH MULHOLLAND DRIVE ON MY PHONE
WE WAS ROBBED
WE WAS ROBBED
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...