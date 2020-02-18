Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 395





The ace face.





Posts: 24 395The ace face. Re: WILL THE MONSTER CHOOSE A NEW TEAM « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM

I RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON

AGAINI RECKON HE WILL BE ON IS WAY TO ANFIELD SOON he supports his team through thick and thicker, sometimes until injury time. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "