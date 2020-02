LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 251





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 251I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... ANOTHER VAR..... « on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 PM » FUCK UP 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 199







TMPosts: 14 199 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 PM » I BET MINTY'S GOING APE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 554





Posts: 554 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 PM » Thatís the biggest VAR cock up Iíve seen so far. Shambolic.

To top it off Maguire gets the second fish yet shouldnít be on the pitch as he clearly booted MB in the balls in the first half abs should have got a red for violent conduct Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 199







TMPosts: 14 199 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 PM » A SECOND ONE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 039





Posts: 2 039 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:04:20 PM » You've got a lad from Wythenshawe reffing the game and another lad from Manchester sat in the var room. Not bent at all, oh no. Logged

Northallerton_Boro

Offline



Posts: 467





Posts: 467 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:48 AM » I don't see why everyone is blaming VAR....



Its the offside rule that is the problem. VAR is correctly confirming the decisions. Its the silly rule that allows a toe nail to be 0.0000001mm offside to count.



Before VAR they changes several rules to try and make it black and white. The rules we had previously where fine, however, some decisions where missed or where wrong. VAR would have fixed that, they didn't need to change the rules and then bring VAR in.



Revert back to daylight in the offside rule and problem solved. Logged

tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 053





Posts: 3 053 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:17:08 AM »



What if it's a night game? Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 628





Posts: 13 628 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:35:17 PM » One Team has been aided all season by VAR..



So now they have complete control of our game..



Only an idiot would want us to return to the Premier League..



Its not about ability or skill anymore..



Why bother with Refs and linos..



Itle be cyber soccer from this day hence..



Unless it changes the game is doomed DOOMED I TELL YE



Much Love

Plazmuh Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 063





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 063Once in every lifetime Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:51:11 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 02:35:17 PM One Team has been aided all season by VAR..



So now they have complete control of our game..



Only an idiot would want us to return to the Premier League..



Its not about ability or skill anymore..



Why bother with Refs and linos..



Itle be cyber soccer from this day hence..



Unless it changes the game is doomed DOOMED I TELL YE



Much Love

Plazmuh



Who's the one team? Who's the one team? Logged Glory Glory Man United

dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 276





Posts: 1 276 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:12:22 PM » VAR OVERTURNS - DECISIONS FOR



Brighton & Hove Albion 9

Crystal Palace 7

Leicester City 7

Manchester United 6

Southampton 6

Tottenham Hotspur 6

Manchester City 5

AFC Bournemouth 4

Burnley 4

Liverpool 4

West Ham 4

Chelsea 3

Arsenal 2

Everton 2

Sheffield United 2

Watford 2

Wolves 2

Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 1

Norwich City 1



But do agree after watching the highlights this morning of the Chelsea goals & the Maguire non- sending off that it makes you wonder what the VAR officials are actually watching. You just couldn't defend the non- sending off & it was Fred who committed the foul for Chelsea's goal. Chelsea robbed big time but hey, great that Manure are still not yet out of getting 5th place as it keeps Olly at the wheel in a job a bit longer. « Last Edit: Today at 05:19:25 PM by dixieland » Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 251





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 251I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:14:44 PM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 05:12:22 PM VAR OVERTURNS - DECISIONS FOR



Brighton & Hove Albion 9

Crystal Palace 7

Leicester City 7

Manchester United 6

Southampton 6

Tottenham Hotspur 6

Manchester City 5

AFC Bournemouth 4

Burnley 4

Liverpool 4

West Ham 4

Chelsea 3

Arsenal 2

Everton 2

Sheffield United 2

Watford 2

Wolves 2

Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 1

Norwich City 1



SO YER SAYING THE BLOKE IN CHARGE IS A FUCKING SHIT STABBER 😂😂😂😂😂 SO YER SAYING THE BLOKE IN CHARGE IS A FUCKING SHIT STABBER 😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 360







Posts: 4 360 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:24:13 PM » VAR won't have fuck all to do with us so who gives a fuck Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 063





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 063Once in every lifetime Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:44:35 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 05:24:13 PM VAR won't have fuck all to do with us so who gives a fuck





I've had a missed call from Dixie, he'll have been listening to TalkSport and conjured up his opinion from there and wanted to vent on the phone.



Dixie,

Was Chelsea's 2nd not offside?

Did Azpilicueta not push Williams in the build up to the first goal?



For some of the decisions that have gone Liverpools way, i really wouldn't throw stones when you're stood in a greenhouse pal.



Maguire should've been red carded.



I've had a missed call from Dixie, he'll have been listening to TalkSport and conjured up his opinion from there and wanted to vent on the phone.Dixie,Was Chelsea's 2nd not offside?Did Azpilicueta not push Williams in the build up to the first goal?For some of the decisions that have gone Liverpools way, i really wouldn't throw stones when you're stood in a greenhouse pal.Maguire should've been red carded. Logged Glory Glory Man United

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 251





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 251I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:57:19 PM » I DON'T AGREE RICK... I THINK THE REF GOT THAT SPOT ON... MAGUIRE WAS ON HIS BACK AND HIS FOOT WAS RAISED NOT KICKING OUT... HE EVEN ADMITTED LATER HE CAUGHT HIM.. BUT I THINK THE CHELSEA PLAYER WALKED ON TO IT... AT THE TIME THE CHELSEA BENCH NEVER JUMPED UP OR SHOUTED FOR IT.... ONLY LATER DID SOON TO BE SACKED FATS LAMPARD MOAN ABOUT IT 👎



VAR IS STILL SHIT THOUGH 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 063





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 063Once in every lifetime Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #16 on: Today at 05:59:32 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:57:19 PM I DON'T AGREE RICK... I THINK THE REF GOT THAT SPOT ON... MAGUIRE WAS ON HIS BACK AND HIS FOOT WAS RAISED NOT KICKING OUT... HE EVEN ADMITTED LATER HE CAUGHT HIM.. BUT I THINK THE CHELSEA PLAYER WALKED ON TO IT... AT THE TIME THE CHELSEA BENCH NEVER JUMPED UP OR SHOUTED FOR IT.... ONLY LATER DID SOON TO BE SACKED FATS LAMPARD MOAN ABOUT IT 👎



VAR IS STILL SHIT THOUGH 👍





You're right like, i saw Maguires interview. You're right like, i saw Maguires interview. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Spidoolie

Online



Posts: 12





Posts: 12 Re: ANOTHER VAR..... « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:23:00 PM » Wasn't the Chelski goal disallowed by VAR for a push in the box rather than offside?

Logged