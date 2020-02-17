Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: STAB CITY 👎  (Read 842 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: February 17, 2020, 05:38:00 PM »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/02/17/three-stabbings-90-minutes-london-leave-three-men-life-threatening/amp/

👎👎👎👎👎⚰️🗡️🗡️🗡️

WHEN WILL KHAN THE CLOWN 🤡 BE SACKED ?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: February 17, 2020, 07:04:39 PM »
He's too busy virtue signaling on twitter to give a fuck what anyone thinks.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: February 17, 2020, 09:05:00 PM »
 Have you read the gazette lately London is looking safer than Teesside these days
Northallerton_Boro
« Reply #3 on: February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM »
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute
CapsDave
« Reply #4 on: February 17, 2020, 10:31:21 PM »
When will Ben Houchen be sacked!!!!!

What do you think Bob?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM »
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: February 17, 2020, 10:35:57 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:31:21 PM
When will Ben Houchen be sacked!!!!!

What do you think Bob?

Did Ben Houchen personally put an end to stop and search in the Teesside area?  mcl
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: February 17, 2020, 10:37:56 PM »
Stop and search still happens in London.
Northallerton_Boro
« Reply #8 on: February 17, 2020, 10:41:29 PM »
Original post didnt say deaths did it?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: February 17, 2020, 10:41:38 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:37:56 PM
Stop and search still happens in London.

Oh dear...

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/sadiq-khan-i-d-do-everything-in-my-power-to-cut-stop-and-search-a2924706.html
CapsDave
« Reply #10 on: February 17, 2020, 10:45:02 PM »
Oh dear oh dear...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/stabbings-down-london-metropolitan-police-scotland-yard-stop-and-search-400-per-cent-0c5czjtfz
CapsDave
« Reply #11 on: February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: February 17, 2020, 10:52:44 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 17, 2020, 05:38:00 PM
WHEN WILL KHAN THE CLOWN 🤡 BE SACKED ?

So let's say, hpothetically, he was sacked before the Mayoral election in three months, who do you think would sack him?

 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: February 18, 2020, 09:52:48 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 10:52:44 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 17, 2020, 05:38:00 PM
WHEN WILL KHAN THE CLOWN 🤡 BE SACKED ?

So let's say, hpothetically, he was sacked before the Mayoral election in three months, who do you think would sack him?

 



YOU HAVE NOT ANSWERED THE QUESTION   :unlike:


I ASK AGAIN.....WHEN WILL KHAN BE SACKED   ?
tunstall
« Reply #14 on: February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM »
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #15 on: February 18, 2020, 10:01:55 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 

BUT NONE TURN UP... SAME AS THE BRUNNIES  👎

INSTEAD ONE SILLY CUNT THINKS IM GOING HALF WAY TO WHITBY  😂😂😂

HOW ABOUT YOU TURN UP ABOUT 4 TODAY... WILL BE IN THERE TILL 7  👍
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #16 on: February 18, 2020, 10:04:59 AM »
I didn't think that the London Mayor could be sacked, unless the Assembly have those powers?
tunstall
« Reply #17 on: February 18, 2020, 10:43:05 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 18, 2020, 10:01:55 AM
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 

BUT NONE TURN UP... SAME AS THE BRUNNIES  👎

INSTEAD ONE SILLY CUNT THINKS IM GOING HALF WAY TO WHITBY  😂😂😂

HOW ABOUT YOU TURN UP ABOUT 4 TODAY... WILL BE IN THERE TILL 7  👍

Going to my local for me tea mate

Otherwise I'd love to drive halfway across Teesside to have a pint of Pepsi with you
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #18 on: February 18, 2020, 10:47:18 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 10:43:05 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 18, 2020, 10:01:55 AM
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 

BUT NONE TURN UP... SAME AS THE BRUNNIES  👎

INSTEAD ONE SILLY CUNT THINKS IM GOING HALF WAY TO WHITBY  😂😂😂

HOW ABOUT YOU TURN UP ABOUT 4 TODAY... WILL BE IN THERE TILL 7  👍

Going to my local for me tea mate

Otherwise I'd love to drive halfway across Teesside to have a pint of Pepsi with you

NEVER MIND LAD.... IM ONLY KIDDING YOU ON 👍😉👍

ENJOY YA DALESTEAKS 😂
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #19 on: February 18, 2020, 11:55:11 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.
not really the point.
CapsDave
« Reply #20 on: February 18, 2020, 07:39:19 PM »
What is the point?
The_Duffers_Ghost
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:00:04 PM »
All about the yoof innit
Oldfield
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:11:23 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:45:02 PM
Oh dear oh dear...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/stabbings-down-london-metropolitan-police-scotland-yard-stop-and-search-400-per-cent-0c5czjtfz

Oh dear oh dear you didn't read that article did you? General stop and search hasn't been stopped targeted stop and search has.....

When you get bit by a fox you don't go out hunting for cats do you Matty?

Black kids are murdering black kids while the police are stopping and searching white people

 :wanker:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:43:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.

It was a genuine question, I wasn't making a point.

Ahem.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:44:16 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:45:02 PM
Oh dear oh dear...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/stabbings-down-london-metropolitan-police-scotland-yard-stop-and-search-400-per-cent-0c5czjtfz

As Oldfield has said.....back to your cat fondling....
CapsDave
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:22:20 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:43:05 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.

It was a genuine question, I wasn't making a point.

Ahem.

Well Im glad I was able to answer your genuine question and bring to your attention the fact youre actually more likely to be murdered in Teesside than London, funny old world isnt it?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:49:43 PM »
Funny how the last stabbing in London is BBC front page news but the previous 149 weren't, I wonder why that is?

Erimus44
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:15:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:22:20 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:43:05 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.

It was a genuine question, I wasn't making a point.

Ahem.

Well Im glad I was able to answer your genuine question and bring to your attention the fact youre actually more likely to be murdered in Teesside than London, funny old world isnt it?

Bit misleading though. What about the nature of those murders? The issue in London obviously goes beyond just some domestic getting out of hand, and this isn't simply about murders. Stabbings don't always end up with a fatality. In fact the three in the OP link says they're in critical condition, not dead. Unless they are now. rava
