CapsDave
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute
There were 150 murders in London in 2019.
How many in Teesside?
8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000
675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000
Ahem.
LEON TROTSKY
tunstall
Going to my local for me tea mate
Otherwise I'd love to drive halfway across Teesside to have a pint of Pepsi with you
not really the point.
Well Im glad I was able to answer your genuine question and bring to your attention the fact youre actually more likely to be murdered in Teesside than London, funny old world isnt it?
Bit misleading though. What about the nature of those murders? The issue in London obviously goes beyond just some domestic getting out of hand, and this isn't simply about murders. Stabbings don't always end up with a fatality. In fact the three in the OP link says they're in critical condition, not dead. Unless they are now.
