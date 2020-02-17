Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 07:34:40 AM
Topic: STAB CITY 👎  (Read 766 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 295


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: February 17, 2020, 05:38:00 PM »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/02/17/three-stabbings-90-minutes-london-leave-three-men-life-threatening/amp/

WHEN WILL KHAN THE CLOWN 🤡 BE SACKED ?
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583


« Reply #1 on: February 17, 2020, 07:04:39 PM »
He's too busy virtue signaling on twitter to give a fuck what anyone thinks.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 410


« Reply #2 on: February 17, 2020, 09:05:00 PM »
 Have you read the gazette lately London is looking safer than Teesside these days
Northallerton_Boro
Posts: 467


« Reply #3 on: February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM »
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute
CapsDave
Posts: 4 208


« Reply #4 on: February 17, 2020, 10:31:21 PM »
When will Ben Houchen be sacked!!!!!

What do you think Bob?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583


« Reply #5 on: February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM »
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583


« Reply #6 on: February 17, 2020, 10:35:57 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:31:21 PM
When will Ben Houchen be sacked!!!!!

What do you think Bob?

Did Ben Houchen personally put an end to stop and search in the Teesside area?  mcl
CapsDave
Posts: 4 208


« Reply #7 on: February 17, 2020, 10:37:56 PM »
Stop and search still happens in London.
Northallerton_Boro
Posts: 467


« Reply #8 on: February 17, 2020, 10:41:29 PM »
Original post didnt say deaths did it?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583


« Reply #9 on: February 17, 2020, 10:41:38 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:37:56 PM
Stop and search still happens in London.

Oh dear...

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/sadiq-khan-i-d-do-everything-in-my-power-to-cut-stop-and-search-a2924706.html
CapsDave
Posts: 4 208


« Reply #10 on: February 17, 2020, 10:45:02 PM »
Oh dear oh dear...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/stabbings-down-london-metropolitan-police-scotland-yard-stop-and-search-400-per-cent-0c5czjtfz
CapsDave
Posts: 4 208


« Reply #11 on: February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 453



« Reply #12 on: February 17, 2020, 10:52:44 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 17, 2020, 05:38:00 PM
WHEN WILL KHAN THE CLOWN 🤡 BE SACKED ?

So let's say, hpothetically, he was sacked before the Mayoral election in three months, who do you think would sack him?

 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 295


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: February 18, 2020, 09:52:48 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 10:52:44 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 17, 2020, 05:38:00 PM
WHEN WILL KHAN THE CLOWN 🤡 BE SACKED ?

So let's say, hpothetically, he was sacked before the Mayoral election in three months, who do you think would sack him?

 



YOU HAVE NOT ANSWERED THE QUESTION   :unlike:


I ASK AGAIN.....WHEN WILL KHAN BE SACKED   ?
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 064


« Reply #14 on: February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM »
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 295


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: February 18, 2020, 10:01:55 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 

BUT NONE TURN UP... SAME AS THE BRUNNIES  👎

INSTEAD ONE SILLY CUNT THINKS IM GOING HALF WAY TO WHITBY  😂😂😂

HOW ABOUT YOU TURN UP ABOUT 4 TODAY... WILL BE IN THERE TILL 7  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 869


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: February 18, 2020, 10:04:59 AM »
I didn't think that the London Mayor could be sacked, unless the Assembly have those powers?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Posts: 3 064


« Reply #17 on: February 18, 2020, 10:43:05 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 18, 2020, 10:01:55 AM
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 

BUT NONE TURN UP... SAME AS THE BRUNNIES  👎

INSTEAD ONE SILLY CUNT THINKS IM GOING HALF WAY TO WHITBY  😂😂😂

HOW ABOUT YOU TURN UP ABOUT 4 TODAY... WILL BE IN THERE TILL 7  👍

Going to my local for me tea mate

Otherwise I'd love to drive halfway across Teesside to have a pint of Pepsi with you
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 295


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #18 on: February 18, 2020, 10:47:18 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 10:43:05 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 18, 2020, 10:01:55 AM
Quote from: tunstall on February 18, 2020, 09:55:15 AM
The day after you lay someone out in the Cross car park

 

BUT NONE TURN UP... SAME AS THE BRUNNIES  👎

INSTEAD ONE SILLY CUNT THINKS IM GOING HALF WAY TO WHITBY  😂😂😂

HOW ABOUT YOU TURN UP ABOUT 4 TODAY... WILL BE IN THERE TILL 7  👍

Going to my local for me tea mate

Otherwise I'd love to drive halfway across Teesside to have a pint of Pepsi with you

NEVER MIND LAD.... IM ONLY KIDDING YOU ON 👍😉👍

ENJOY YA DALESTEAKS 😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 399


The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: February 18, 2020, 11:55:11 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.
not really the point.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CapsDave
Posts: 4 208


« Reply #20 on: February 18, 2020, 07:39:19 PM »
What is the point?
The_Duffers_Ghost
Posts: 56


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:00:04 PM »
All about the yoof innit
Oldfield
Posts: 601



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:11:23 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:45:02 PM
Oh dear oh dear...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/stabbings-down-london-metropolitan-police-scotland-yard-stop-and-search-400-per-cent-0c5czjtfz

Oh dear oh dear you didn't read that article did you? General stop and search hasn't been stopped targeted stop and search has.....

When you get bit by a fox you don't go out hunting for cats do you Matty?

Black kids are murdering black kids while the police are stopping and searching white people

 :wanker:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:43:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.

It was a genuine question, I wasn't making a point.

Ahem.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:44:16 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:45:02 PM
Oh dear oh dear...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/stabbings-down-london-metropolitan-police-scotland-yard-stop-and-search-400-per-cent-0c5czjtfz

As Oldfield has said.....back to your cat fondling....
CapsDave
Posts: 4 208


« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:22:20 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:43:05 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:51:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 09:42:53 PM
Against population Teesside is worse than London at the minute

There were 150 murders in London in 2019.

How many in Teesside?


8.9 million people in London, 150 murders, 1 murder per 60,000

675,000 people in Teesside, 13 murders, 1 murder per 52,000

Ahem.

It was a genuine question, I wasn't making a point.

Ahem.

Well Im glad I was able to answer your genuine question and bring to your attention the fact youre actually more likely to be murdered in Teesside than London, funny old world isnt it?
