DowningAlbion
His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal Scream
Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise
DowningAlbion
Yeah I was there for the early Balearic Beat/Boy's Own phase, then the Progressive House and Intelligent Techno stuff with 2 Lone Swordsmen and Sabres of Paradise etc
I was done with active participation in clubbing & dance music by 1998. Glastonbury 1997 changed it, even though I saw Chems, Primal Scream and Daft Punk there it was Radiohead I was blown away by
