February 19, 2020, 03:49:18 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread  (Read 519 times)
Steboro
« on: February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM »
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: February 17, 2020, 03:39:46 PM »
What type of dance music  :pd:
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: February 17, 2020, 03:50:19 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on February 17, 2020, 03:39:46 PM
What type of dance music  :pd:

All sorts of stuff, some really obscure and weird minimal techno.  Played at The Arena a few times in the 90s.

This people may recognize.

https://youtu.be/jAPCm76g6fs
calamity
« Reply #3 on: February 17, 2020, 03:59:23 PM »
Went to an after party with Weatherall just outside Guildford years ago, spent some time playing on one of those electronic putting machines   
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: February 17, 2020, 04:01:27 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP

He was no Joe Loss. :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: February 17, 2020, 04:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP


He was more than a little partial to substances that are hazardous to health, but sad news none the less.

Saw him DJ many times and he always smashed it.
Steboro
« Reply #6 on: February 17, 2020, 04:13:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 04:04:03 PM
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP


He was more than a little partial to substances that are hazardous to health, but sad news none the less.

Saw him DJ many times and he always smashed it.


 :like:

Think he had a residency at Back 2 Basics in Leeds mid 90s if I remember correctly.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: February 17, 2020, 04:13:43 PM »
PULMONARY EMBOLISM..... LOOKED WELL HAGGERED FOR 56  👍
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #8 on: February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM »
His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal Scream

Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise :alf:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: February 17, 2020, 04:28:12 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM
His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal Scream

Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise :alf:

He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.

The glory days of tech house.



 
Steboro
« Reply #10 on: February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 04:28:12 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM
His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal Scream

Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise :alf:

He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.

The glory days of tech house.



 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.
DowningAlbion
« Reply #11 on: February 17, 2020, 04:47:29 PM »
Yeah I was there for the early Balearic Beat/Boy's Own phase, then the Progressive House and Intelligent Techno stuff with 2 Lone Swordsmen and Sabres of Paradise etc

I was done with active participation in clubbing & dance music by 1998. Glastonbury 1997 changed it, even though I saw Chems, Primal Scream and Daft Punk there it was Radiohead I was blown away by
Gramsci
« Reply #12 on: February 17, 2020, 04:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM




 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.
[/quote]

 :like: certainly was
Atomic Dog

« Reply #13 on: February 17, 2020, 08:47:46 PM »




Pioneering DJ
R.I.P

"Just what is that you want to do"?

https://youtu.be/CdaCDfj-nWY
Wee_Willie
« Reply #14 on: February 17, 2020, 08:56:46 PM »
Young lad too RIP
ZombieTits
« Reply #15 on: February 17, 2020, 08:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on February 17, 2020, 04:52:06 PM
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM

👍👍👍




 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.

 :like: certainly was
[/quote]
Atomic Dog

« Reply #16 on: February 17, 2020, 09:05:09 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 17, 2020, 08:58:57 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on February 17, 2020, 04:52:06 PM
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM

👍👍👍




 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.

 :like: certainly was
[/quote]


Ditto:

https://youtu.be/DUxZz4lVRfA
 💊💊😍
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 AM »



HAD SOME GREAT CHIPIE GEAR MESELF IN THE EARLY 80"S 👍😎👍
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:22:31 PM »
That you on the right Lids?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:42:50 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:22:31 PM
That you on the right Lids?

HOW DID  YA GUESS ?
mingebag
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:48:47 PM »
Loving the Wildebeest look Mr Trotsky  :like:
You pull it off
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:05:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:42:50 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:22:31 PM
That you on the right Lids?

HOW DID  YA GUESS ?

Well I'd narrowed it down to you and Fiz off Corrie.
Steboro
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 PM »
Wasnt it Chambers near the old Middlesbrough Baths that was the main Chippie stockists?

Boro used to have some great clothes shops back in them days.
mingebag
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:44:12 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 11:48:08 PM
Wasnt it Chambers near the old Middlesbrough Baths that was the main Chippie stockists?

Boro used to have some great clothes shops back in them days.
Changes
Steboro
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:15:23 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 12:44:12 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 11:48:08 PM
Wasnt it Chambers near the old Middlesbrough Baths that was the main Chippie stockists?

Boro used to have some great clothes shops back in them days.
Changes

That's the one.  Is it still there or bit the dust years ago?
