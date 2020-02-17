Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 128





Posts: 3 128 Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « on: February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM » One of the pioneers in the dance music scene.



RIP

Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 229





Posts: 8 229 Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #3 on: February 17, 2020, 03:59:23 PM » Went to an after party with Weatherall just outside Guildford years ago, spent some time playing on one of those electronic putting machines Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 568





Posts: 1 568 Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #5 on: February 17, 2020, 04:04:03 PM » Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM One of the pioneers in the dance music scene.



RIP





He was more than a little partial to substances that are hazardous to health, but sad news none the less.



Saw him DJ many times and he always smashed it.

He was more than a little partial to substances that are hazardous to health, but sad news none the less.Saw him DJ many times and he always smashed it. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 260





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 260I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #7 on: February 17, 2020, 04:13:43 PM » PULMONARY EMBOLISM..... LOOKED WELL HAGGERED FOR 56 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 196





MixerPosts: 196 Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #8 on: February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM »



Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal ScreamBob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 568





Posts: 1 568 Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #9 on: February 17, 2020, 04:28:12 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM



Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise

His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal ScreamBob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise

He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.



The glory days of tech house.











He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.The glory days of tech house. Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 128





Posts: 3 128 Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #10 on: February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 04:28:12 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM



Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise

His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal ScreamBob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise

He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.



The glory days of tech house.













He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.The glory days of tech house.

The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace. The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace. Logged

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 196





MixerPosts: 196 Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #11 on: February 17, 2020, 04:47:29 PM » Yeah I was there for the early Balearic Beat/Boy's Own phase, then the Progressive House and Intelligent Techno stuff with 2 Lone Swordsmen and Sabres of Paradise etc



I was done with active participation in clubbing & dance music by 1998. Glastonbury 1997 changed it, even though I saw Chems, Primal Scream and Daft Punk there it was Radiohead I was blown away by Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 260





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 260I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 AM »





HAD SOME GREAT CHIPIE GEAR MESELF IN THE EARLY 80"S 👍😎👍 HAD SOME GREAT CHIPIE GEAR MESELF IN THE EARLY 80"S 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 869





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 869Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:22:31 PM » That you on the right Lids? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 361







Posts: 4 361 Re: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:48:47 PM »

You pull it off Loving the Wildebeest look Mr TrotskyYou pull it off Logged