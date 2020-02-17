Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Andrew Weatherall Brown Bread  (Read 505 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 128


« on: February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM »
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP
mingebag
Posts: 4 361



« Reply #1 on: February 17, 2020, 03:39:46 PM »
What type of dance music  :pd:
Steboro
Posts: 3 128


« Reply #2 on: February 17, 2020, 03:50:19 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on February 17, 2020, 03:39:46 PM
What type of dance music  :pd:

All sorts of stuff, some really obscure and weird minimal techno.  Played at The Arena a few times in the 90s.

This people may recognize.

https://youtu.be/jAPCm76g6fs
calamity
Posts: 8 229


« Reply #3 on: February 17, 2020, 03:59:23 PM »
Went to an after party with Weatherall just outside Guildford years ago, spent some time playing on one of those electronic putting machines   
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 395


The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: February 17, 2020, 04:01:27 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP

He was no Joe Loss. :chrisk:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 568


« Reply #5 on: February 17, 2020, 04:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP


He was more than a little partial to substances that are hazardous to health, but sad news none the less.

Saw him DJ many times and he always smashed it.
Steboro
Posts: 3 128


« Reply #6 on: February 17, 2020, 04:13:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 04:04:03 PM
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 03:27:57 PM
One of the pioneers in the dance music scene. 

RIP


He was more than a little partial to substances that are hazardous to health, but sad news none the less.

Saw him DJ many times and he always smashed it.


 :like:

Think he had a residency at Back 2 Basics in Leeds mid 90s if I remember correctly.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 260


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: February 17, 2020, 04:13:43 PM »
PULMONARY EMBOLISM..... LOOKED WELL HAGGERED FOR 56  👍
DowningAlbion
Posts: 196


« Reply #8 on: February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM »
His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal Scream

Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise :alf:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 568


« Reply #9 on: February 17, 2020, 04:28:12 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM
His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal Scream

Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise :alf:

He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.

The glory days of tech house.



 
Steboro
Posts: 3 128


« Reply #10 on: February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 04:28:12 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 17, 2020, 04:15:35 PM
His remixes of Only Love will Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne) and Floatation by The Grid (both 1990) are the work of a creative genius, also his major contributions to Screamadelica by Primal Scream

Bob - I also witnessed him DJ numerous times in London Clubs in the early-mid 90's, we must have more in common than we realise :alf:

He used to play at The End with Mr C back in the early to mid 2000s.

The glory days of tech house.



 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.
DowningAlbion
Posts: 196


« Reply #11 on: February 17, 2020, 04:47:29 PM »
Yeah I was there for the early Balearic Beat/Boy's Own phase, then the Progressive House and Intelligent Techno stuff with 2 Lone Swordsmen and Sabres of Paradise etc

I was done with active participation in clubbing & dance music by 1998. Glastonbury 1997 changed it, even though I saw Chems, Primal Scream and Daft Punk there it was Radiohead I was blown away by
Gramsci
Posts: 7 869



« Reply #12 on: February 17, 2020, 04:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM




 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.
[/quote]

 :like: certainly was
Atomic Dog

Posts: 41


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #13 on: February 17, 2020, 08:47:46 PM »




Pioneering DJ
R.I.P

"Just what is that you want to do"?

https://youtu.be/CdaCDfj-nWY
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 273



« Reply #14 on: February 17, 2020, 08:56:46 PM »
Young lad too RIP
ZombieTits
Posts: 629


« Reply #15 on: February 17, 2020, 08:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on February 17, 2020, 04:52:06 PM
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM

👍👍👍




 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.

 :like: certainly was
[/quote]
Atomic Dog

Posts: 41


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #16 on: February 17, 2020, 09:05:09 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 17, 2020, 08:58:57 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on February 17, 2020, 04:52:06 PM
Quote from: Steboro on February 17, 2020, 04:29:28 PM

👍👍👍




 



The stuff he did under the name of Sabres of Paradise is ace.

 :like: certainly was
[/quote]


Ditto:

https://youtu.be/DUxZz4lVRfA
 💊💊😍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 260


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 AM »



HAD SOME GREAT CHIPIE GEAR MESELF IN THE EARLY 80"S 👍😎👍
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 869


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:22:31 PM »
That you on the right Lids?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 260


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:42:50 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:22:31 PM
That you on the right Lids?

HOW DID  YA GUESS ?
mingebag
Posts: 4 361



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:48:47 PM »
Loving the Wildebeest look Mr Trotsky  :like:
You pull it off
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 869


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:05:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:42:50 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:22:31 PM
That you on the right Lids?

HOW DID  YA GUESS ?

Well I'd narrowed it down to you and Fiz off Corrie.
Steboro
Posts: 3 128


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 PM »
Wasnt it Chambers near the old Middlesbrough Baths that was the main Chippie stockists?

Boro used to have some great clothes shops back in them days.
mingebag
Posts: 4 361



« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:44:12 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 11:48:08 PM
Wasnt it Chambers near the old Middlesbrough Baths that was the main Chippie stockists?

Boro used to have some great clothes shops back in them days.
Changes
