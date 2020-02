BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



ON MY WAY TO THE BRIDGE « on: Today at 03:12:11 PM »



DEFO THE BIG GAME FEEL IS BACK IN THIS FIXTURE AS MONTYS CHELSKI PIT OUR WITS AGAINST OLES YOUNGUNS



DEFO THE BIG GAME FEEL IS BACK IN THIS FIXTURE AS MONTYS CHELSKI PIT OUR WITS AGAINST OLES YOUNGUNS

BEER ME BOYS NERVOUS AS HELL WITH A SIXER OF FAWSTERS THAT KICK LIKE A MULE

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 613 Re: ON MY WAY TO THE BRIDGE « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:16:48 PM » AND WHAT WAS THAT BUFFOON DRINKING? WAS IT A 4 PACK OF FRUIT SHOOT OR STRONGBOW?



STATE OF IT



JUST SAT ON MY PRIVATE JET THAT MY NEPHEW PUT ON FOR US. CHILLED AS PENGUINS ASS GETTING SOME SUN ON ME BONES



AS YOU WERE ...M.B X



AND WHAT WAS THAT BUFFOON DRINKING? WAS IT A 4 PACK OF FRUIT SHOOT OR STRONGBOW?

STATE OF IT

JUST SAT ON MY PRIVATE JET THAT MY NEPHEW PUT ON FOR US. CHILLED AS PENGUINS ASS GETTING SOME SUN ON ME BONES

AS YOU WERE ...M.B X

Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 14 194 Re: ON MY WAY TO THE BRIDGE « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:32:00 PM »







https://i.postimg.cc/1XNWjH3M/TBT.jpg

Tortured_Mind



Re: ON MY WAY TO THE BRIDGE « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:51:10 PM » HOW MANY CALORIES IN THAT LOT ???